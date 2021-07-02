The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.14 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the July 8 update, including a leg up for the new Dr Mundo and Tahm Kench reworks, buffs for eight lucky champions, seven new Ruination skins, and plenty more.

Irelia, Lillia adjusted to help pro play presence

Dr. Mundo, Tahm Kench need leg up after LoL reworks flop

Ruination event continues with Ruined, Sentinel skins

Riot is focused on “lifting” poor-performing champs this update.

The plan this cycle, Sidhu said, is to “respond to some champions that were hit a bit too hard by systemic changes [in LoL patch 11.13 last week], as well as shifting power for some of the newly updated champions” in the next patch.

That includes buffs for several popular characters, including Graves, Darius, Garen, and controversial spellcaster Seraphine. Dr. Mundo ⁠— who was just reworked ⁠— as well as Irelia, Lillia, and Tahm Kench are all in line for changes in the new update too, with a focus on how they are being played across several roles.

The Ruination event continues next week too, with seven champions getting “ruined” or “sentinel” skins as part of the Riot Games-wide storyline.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.14, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.14?

There’s a little extra wait this cycle LoL players.

Instead of the usual Wednesday release ⁠— which would have put the update just eight days away ⁠— Riot has pushed LoL patch 11.14 back to Thursday, July 8. Little will change on patch day, however, with the download expected to roll out at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.14?

Rush to save struggling Lillia

Riot is planning to give Lillia a huge set of buffs after the League of Legends jungler continues to fall out of favor. The changes may even push the Bashful Bloom out of the jungle and into solo lanes as a melee AP hyper carry.

Lillia has lost her way in League of Legends. Despite being popular on release, the Bashful Bloom has fallen out of favor with the majority of players.

To alleviate her problems, Riot are looking at a drastic shake-up that could push Lillia out of the jungle, and into solo lanes. Game designer Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons explained: “[Our] general goal is to reduce pro binding and increase solo queue win rate by increasing durability and scaling but lowering early game clear power.”

The changes will touch basically every part of her kit, including her base stats, iconic Q ability, and her ability power scalings.

Irelia gets early power taken away

Irelia has been one of League’s biggest early game threats since her rework. However, Riot is setting out to change that in LoL patch 11.14 update: the Ionian warrior is getting a hefty nerf to her early game power, with a trade-off meaning she’s better late.

The changes, according to developer ‘Phlox’, will give Irelia’s W “an actual powerful use case”, instead of just being a damage negator. It comes at the cost of the rest of her kit, which is facing significant early game nerfs.

All of these patch 11.14 changes look to shift her early game power towards the late game, where Irelia is now being buffed quite considerably.

New “Ruination” skins

Riot Games are shipping seven new Ruination skins in LoL patch 11.14, including two variants ⁠— “Ruined” and “Ascended” ⁠— for Pantheon.

This update’s skin releases are all tied into LoL’s overarching Season 11 story. Viego has possessed disciples across Runeterra (the Ruined) and the region’s defenders (Sentinels) have been tasked with stopping the League of Legends big bad. Dexerto expects we’ll see similar skins across the next few updates.

Here’s all the champs getting Ruination skins:

Pantheon (Ruined) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Pantheon (Ascended) ⁠— 2,000 Event Tokens

Diana (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Irelia (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Olaf (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Riven (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Vanye (Sentinel) — 1,820 RP

Each new Ruination skin will get at least nine chromas, except Vayne; so far only six have leaked for the Night Hunter’s new Legendary cosmetic upgrade.

League patch 11.14 will drop on July 8.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.14 early notes

Champions

Akali

Q can no longer be cast during E.

R minimum damage 75 ⇒ 215, max damage 225-645 ⇒ 180-600.

Darius

Passive bonus attack damage 20-205 ⇒ 30-230.

E cooldown 26-18 ⇒ 24-14.

Dr Mundo

Level 1 attack speed 0.67 ⇒ 0.72.

Attack speed ratio 0.67.

Passive health regen 2% ⇒ 1% to 2% (scales with level).

Passive cooldown 45 to 15 ⇒ 60 to 15.

Q monster cap 300-500 ⇒ 350-500.

Q health cost refund on monsters is now 100%.

E bonus damage to monsters 140% ⇒ 200%.

E always punts smaller monsters away.

Garen

Q move speed 30% ⇒ 35-45%.

Graves

Attack damage 66 ⇒ 68.

Illaoi

Move speed 340 ⇒ 350.

Ivern

E shield 80-200 ⇒ 80-220.

Karma

Attack damage 54 ⇒ 51.

Irelia

Lillia

Malzahar

Health 537 ⇒ 510.

Q ability power ratio 0.65 ⇒ 0.55.

Nocturne

Passive is now 50% effective on minions.

Rek’Sai

Unburrowed Q damage per hit 20-40 ⇒ 21-45, burrowed Q damage 60-180 ⇒ 60-200.

Seraphine

Q damage 55-115 +40-60% ability power ⇒ 60-120 + 45-65% ability power.

Shaco

Health 587 ⇒ 560.

Move speed 350 ⇒ 345.

Tahm Kench

Passive damage 2.5% max health ⇒ 12-60 (+2.5% bonus health).

Q now also deals damage from “An Acquired Taste.”

Q heal 6-10% missing health ⇒ 15-35 (+4-6% missing health).

Fixed W cooldown refund not scaling down with AH.

W cooldown and mana refund increased 30% ⇒ 40%.

R shield 300-600 (+100% ability power) ⇒ 400-600 (+100% ability power).

R ally self slow 40-10% ⇒ 30-10%.

Taric

Q mana cost 70-90 ⇒ 65-85.

E mana cost 60 ⇒ 40.

Xin Zhao

W cooldown 12-6 ⇒ 12-8.

Ziggs

Mana 480 ⇒ 420.

Items

Dead Man’s Plate

Armor 40 ⇒45.

LoL patch 11.14 skins

Ruined Pantheon

The Mist did not just subsume Atreus, but also resurrected the long-dead spirit of Pantheon: the old Aspect of War himself. With Atreus’ stubborn defiance silenced, Pantheon can resume control and revel in battle once again. It doesn’t matter to him whose banner he fights under. If that banner is the Ruined King’s? So be it.

Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition

Atreus defeated Pantheon once, and with all of Runeterra on the line he must defeat him once more. Seizing back control from the Aspect of War, Atreus harnesses the celestial power of Targon itself– briefly becoming not just a vessel or an Aspect, but something new. Something immensely powerful and entirely his own.

Sentinel Diana

The Ruination of Targon and the loss of the Aspect of War devastated the Rakkor tribes. But the only way to fight an Aspect’s power is with another Aspect– and so Diana takes up her blade as a member of the Sentinels, knowing that Viego would destroy everything the moonlight touches.

Sentinel Irelia

After the fall of the Ionian Grand Temple, Irelia could not stand idly by while her home was ravaged by the Black Mist. Deputized by the Sentinels, she fights the Ruination as one of their comrades: a natural-born leader who understands the threat that Ruined Karma poses, she will stop at nothing to save the Spirit of Ionia.

Sentinel Olaf

After a vicious encounter on the Freljordian front, Olaf is convinced to join the Sentinels to satiate his hunger for battle. Only then would he have the power to challenge Viego, the greatest threat the world has ever known, and satisfy his urge to fearlessly face death in glorious combat.

Sentinel Riven

Riven joins the Sentinels hoping to atone for her role in the Noxian invasion of Ionia. After fighting her way out of a rapidly destabilizing Noxus Prime, she understands that her time may be fleeting. However, she believes her life is a small price to pay to make amends.

Sentinel Vayne

Ever striving to become a better monster hunter, Vayne joins the Sentinels primarily to advance her own arsenal and learn from their battle with the Black Mist. It doesn’t hurt that she is also defending Runeterra from evil, of course. If she must endure the friendship of a fool like Graves to do so, she will. The cause is worth it.