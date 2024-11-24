LoL-inspired battle royale Supervive surpasses League of Legends in beta debut

Supervive, a new MOBA battle royale game, has soared to the top of the charts on Steam and even surpassed LoL on Twitch at launch.

Billed as a MOBA BR meets hero shooter, Supervive entered Steam Early Access on November 20, inviting players to battle other users and monsters for the win.

Developer Theorycraft Games built a League of Legends-inspired experience where frenetic combat rules the day, mixed with gameplay that values precision, strategy, and teamplay. And since its Early Access debut, hundreds of thousands of players have jumped in to try it for themselves.

Article continues after ad

The numbers suggest Theorycraft could have quite the hit on its hands if the momentum remains steady.

New Supervive MOBA BR game is off to a great start

Theorycraft Games Supervive on SteamDB’s Trending Games

Following its November 20 release, Supervive has found great success on Steam with a peak concurrent player count of 45,615.

The Theorycraft title achieved such a feat on November 24, sitting at the number two spot on SteamDB’s Trending Games list behind Stalker 2’s 120,000-plus concurrent.

Article continues after ad

If trailing behind the commercially successful Stalker 2 isn’t enough cause for applause, Supervive also made waves on Twitch at launch. Supervive managed to top League of Legend’s viewer count on day one, at one point attracting 115,000 viewers compared to the Riot game’s 108,000.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Supervive’s Twitch viewership has settled at just over 47,000 viewers, still an impressive figure all things considered.

Steam users interested in Supervive can currently jump into the free-to-play game’s Early Access version, a state it will remain in for six months to a year.

Sixteen different characters, called Hunters, are live in-game, along with three game modes including 4v4 Arena, Battle Royale Squads, and Battle Royale Duos.

Theorycraft noted in an FAQ post that Early Access will end once the team polishes the art, improves emergent gameplay, and introduces more metagame progression. But, if this is what the rough version of the game looks like and it’s already this polished, Supervive may have a bright future ahead of it.

Article continues after ad