LoL players call for boycott following free Hextech Chest removal

LoL players say that Riot Games’ removal of their ability to earn free Hextech Chests marks the “last straw” for them.

The launch of League of Legends Season 2025 brought a whole host of changes to the experience. One adjustment that especially upset the player base was the removal of free Hextech Chests.

Previously, users could gain access to new chests in-game at no extra cost. Season 2025 made it so that these chests can only be purchased in the store with RP.

Article continues after ad

Frustrations over such a sudden change have intensified since the announcement, and now that players are bidding farewell to their last free chests, many have said this may be the end of the road for their time with the MOBA.

LoL fans think “it is time to boycott” over free Hextech Chests

One League player who spent the last year saving dozens of free chests said the Season 2025 changes saddened them.

They wrote in part, “It’s sad, and it’s the worst decision they could have made in the entire history of League. I hope they regret it and bring back the weekly chests with mastery, like before…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Responses to the thread echo similar sentiments, with several people noting that the community outcry has been loud and strong. But some think angry social media posts and player support tickets won’t do the trick.

One such comment reads, “…now it is time to boycott. since they only care about money to the point they remove a simple chest every now and then, the only way they will listen is through money aka vote with your wallet.”

Article continues after ad

Others also said the change was the “last straw” for them, so they’re ready to move on to different games.

However, not everyone in the LoL community is convinced that a boycott of Hextech Chests would work in their favor since similar attempts weren’t fully supported in the past.

“Remember the $500 Ahri ban boycott? that only lasted like 3 days? It [won’t] work unless there are some pros / YouTubers keep making content about this free reward removal,” another person argued.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even with the current backlash, it doesn’t appear that Riot will be course-correcting anytime soon.