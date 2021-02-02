LoL fans smash charity goal for random woman mistaken for C9 Perkz on Twitter - Dexerto

The League of Legends community has shown up in droves for a random woman in Leicester, who was mistaken for Cloud9’s blockbuster acquisition Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković on Twitter, smashing a charity goal on the way.

One of the most wholesome twists in the early season for the League of Legends Championship Series in 2021 has been developing off the Rift.

A confusion with Twitter handles has put the spotlight on Emily Perkins (@Perkz), who definitely isn’t one of the greatest Western LoL players to ever grace the game, and it’s been growing ever since.

Even more hilariously, the Leicester woman caught up in the League of Legends craze also owns a guinea pig, that happens to be called “Fudge.”

That led to its own memes, including images of Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami, C9’s top laner, edited as a guinea pig. Everyone’s leaning into the hilarity.

From fans to the official LCS account, and even C9, people are loving the social media snafu. In fact, it’s actually leading to a positive development: League fans have started helping Perkins with her ‘Tour de France’ fundraising cause.

More precisely, Perkins is currently chugging along an in-house Tour de France, which she calls ‘Emily’s Tour De Living Room,’ to raise money for the Laura Centre that “provides support for families who have lost a child, or to children going through bereavement,” as she describes it.

Initially, she wanted to raise 10 pounds (near 13.67 USD) for every mile, with the idea of doing 9 km (about 5.6 miles) every day until she completes the 3500 km (roughly 2174.799 miles) circuit, for a total goal of 350 pounds (478.50 USD).

Well, she’s completely broken that goal.

As of today, the esports world has bombarded her charity, raising about £2,688 (or $3,674.90) and has become one of C9’s newest outspoken fans.

“[Team Liquid] may have the LCS Lock In title but we got @Perkz on our side so who really won here?” Cloud9’s Twitter account said, once again tagging Perkins to keep the meme alive.

“I think we all know the answer to this! Cloud9 forever! Prepare for a Mjölnir moment in the next match – we are going to smash it ! …. when is it BTW?” Perkins replied.

It’s clear that she’s barely getting the ropes of gaming’s larger ecosystem, but Perkins has seamlessly integrated into C9’s widely-known meme-culture and it’s turning out to create something good out of it.