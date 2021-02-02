 LoL fans smash charity goal for random woman mistaken for C9 Perkz on Twitter - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

LoL fans smash charity goal for random woman mistaken for C9 Perkz on Twitter

Published: 2/Feb/2021 2:20

by Alan Bernal
g2 esports league of legends perkz
Riot Games

Share

Perkz

The League of Legends community has shown up in droves for a random woman in Leicester, who was mistaken for Cloud9’s blockbuster acquisition Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković on Twitter, smashing a charity goal on the way.

One of the most wholesome twists in the early season for the League of Legends Championship Series in 2021 has been developing off the Rift.

A confusion with Twitter handles has put the spotlight on Emily Perkins (@Perkz), who definitely isn’t one of the greatest Western LoL players to ever grace the game, and it’s been growing ever since.

Even more hilariously, the Leicester woman caught up in the League of Legends craze also owns a guinea pig, that happens to be called “Fudge.”

That led to its own memes, including images of Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami, C9’s top laner, edited as a guinea pig. Everyone’s leaning into the hilarity.

From fans to the official LCS account, and even C9, people are loving the social media snafu. In fact, it’s actually leading to a positive development: League fans have started helping Perkins with her ‘Tour de France’ fundraising cause.

More precisely, Perkins is currently chugging along an in-house Tour de France, which she calls ‘Emily’s Tour De Living Room,’ to raise money for the Laura Centre that “provides support for families who have lost a child, or to children going through bereavement,” as she describes it.

Initially, she wanted to raise 10 pounds (near 13.67 USD) for every mile, with the idea of doing 9 km (about 5.6 miles) every day until she completes the 3500 km (roughly 2174.799 miles) circuit, for a total goal of 350 pounds (478.50 USD).

Well, she’s completely broken that goal.

As of today, the esports world has bombarded her charity, raising about £2,688 (or $3,674.90) and has become one of C9’s newest outspoken fans.

cloud9 lauren centre perkz
Just Giving
Esports came together for @Perkz, who isn’t Cloud9’s mid laner.

“[Team Liquid] may have the LCS Lock In title but we got @Perkz on our side so who really won here?” Cloud9’s Twitter account said, once again tagging Perkins to keep the meme alive.

“I think we all know the answer to this! Cloud9 forever! Prepare for a Mjölnir moment in the next match – we are going to smash it ! …. when is it BTW?” Perkins replied.

It’s clear that she’s barely getting the ropes of gaming’s larger ecosystem, but Perkins has seamlessly integrated into C9’s widely-known meme-culture and it’s turning out to create something good out of it.

League of Legends

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Bilili defeat 2-1 RNG in shock win

Published: 1/Feb/2021 13:34 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 13:36

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

LPL

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • Bilibili Gaming win shock victory over RNG.
  • Bilibili Gaming defeat RNG 2-1.
  • Suning dominate LGD 2-0.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule & results

Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 5 schedule (February 1 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 1 Suning 2 – 0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 2 Rare Atom vs Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Victory 5 vs EDward Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 3 eStar Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming vs Rogue Warriors 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 4 Invictus Gaming vs Oh My God 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs LNG Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 5 LGD Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming vs Suning 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 6 Bilibili Gaming vs Oh My God 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
JD Gaming vs Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs Top Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 7 LNG Esports vs Rare Atom 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
Victory 5 vs eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 4 results (January 25 – January 31)

Date Match PST EST GMT
January 25 EDward Gaming 2-0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2-0 Rare Atom 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 26 Royal Never Give Up 2-1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG 2-1 Bilibili Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 27 eStar 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus 2-0 Rogue Warriors 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 28 LGD Gaming 0-2 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
OMG 0-2 Suning 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 29 eStar 0-2 LNG 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 30 ThunderTalk Gaming 20 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus 02 FunPlus Phoenix 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 31 Rare Atom 2-0 Rogue Warriors 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2-0 JD Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Royal Never Give Up and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 5-0 10-2
FunPlus Phoenix 5-1 11-2
3 Royal Never Give Up 5-1 11-4
4 Team WE 5-1 10-4
5 LNG Esports 4-1 8-4
6 Bilibili Gaming 4-3 10-8
7 Top Esports 3-2 7-4
8 Invictus Gaming 3-3 7-6
9 Suning 3-3 7-6
10 Victory Five 3-3 8-8
11 JD Gaming 2-3 4-6
Rare Atom 2-3 4-6
13 eStar Gaming 2-4 5-9
14 ThunderTalk Gaming 1-4 3-8
15 Rogue Warriors 1-6 2-13
16 Oh My God 0-5 2-10
17 LGD Gaming 0-5 1-10

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod