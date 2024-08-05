LoL fans rally in support of Faker after shocking head slamming video

League of Legends fans have rallied behind professional mid-laner T1 Faker after a crushing LCK loss left them slamming their head against a wall.

League of Legends can be a pretty stressful game, particularly for those who play in the higher ranks, where even the most minute of mistakes can cost you the game. This is ramped up to 11 for professional players, whose livelihood and career all hinge on their performance on the rift.

Pro player T1 Faker is no stranger to this feeling. He has been heralded as one of the League’s best since he won Worlds 2013 as a rookie. Since then, Faker has made a name for himself as one of the most unstoppable players to grace the scene, and with it, the unbridled expectations from fans everywhere.

This all led to a breaking point for Faker, who was seen slamming their head against a wall after a crushing defeat against GenG. In frustration, the pro took off his glasses and began repeatedly throwing his head at the wall, with his teammates swiftly pulling him away. Concerned, fans have begun to rally behind the pro, showing support and showcasing the influence he has had on their life.

One fan came forward, saying that they were able to graduate from university with distinction thanks to Faker and their team.

“Yesterday, I got my university degree with a distinction score from one of Vietnam’s top universities and it’s all thanks to you. You and T1 saved me from the darkest times of my life. T1 fans will always be here for you, we can do it together,” they posted to social media.

Shortly after the clip was posted, the hashtag #We_Stand_For_Faker began trending, with fans voicing their support for him.

“Sanghyeokie, don’t hurt yourself, please. We all love you. You treat people gently but not yourself. I cried my dear… Take care of yourself,” one user tearfully said.

“It’s okay to feel sad but please don’t hurt yourself…” another echoed.

Others came forward to empathize with the pro, saying that the immense amount of pressure he was under would’ve been “suffocating”.

Fans were also sure to express their appreciation for teammate Gumayusi, who quickly aided Faker and gave him a much-needed hug.

“I’d like to give a big thanks to Gumayusi for hugging Faker. I understand this is also hard for him. I hope he also takes care of himself, as well as the other three players,” another shared.

It’s clear that Faker is dearly loved within the community, and with that level of love has come a certain amount of pressure for the player. Whether the pro may take a break is still up in the air, but Faker has thousands of fans ready to support him and his decision.