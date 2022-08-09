LoL esports veteran Huni retires from professional play after stint with TSM

Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon has retired from professional League of Legends his current team TSM announced on August 9. He has competed in LoL since 2014 across Europe, North America and his home region of Korea.

Huni switched to a top lane coach for TSM in the middle of the summer split, on July 20, after he became inactive for the team on July 12 after wrist injuries caused him to step down as a starting player.

During his LCS career, Huni played for Evil Geniuses, Dignitas, Clutch Gaming and Echo Fox before signing with TSM for the 2021 season.

“It was a pleasure to be a professional League of Legends Esports player,” Huni said in TSM’s announcement video. “Hopefully people will miss me as a funny top laner I guess.”

Huni also said that he would still be working in the industry in some capacity after his retirement in the video.

Huni’s competitive LoL resume

Riot Games Huni has been a staple of Western LoL for the better part of a decade.

Huni has been around the top level of professional LoL for a majority of his career after bursting onto the scene with Fnatic in 2015. He was a part of Fnatic’s undefeated European League of Legends Championship Series run in the 2015 summer split.

Huni has been to the League of Legends World Championships three times, in 2015, 2017 and 2019. In those three appearances, he made top four twice with Fnatic and SKT (not T1), and has two other international appearances at the Mid-Season Invitational under his belt as well.

Huni joined TSM during a tumultuous time in their organization and team’s tenure. In his four splits with the North American team, his best was the 2021 spring split in which TSM placed second in the regular split and third in the Mid-Season Showdown.