LoL devs reveal incoming fix for client’s most annoying feature

League of Legends developers have revealed they’re making a fix for the client’s most annoying feature, the overwhelming amount of notifications and popups.

You’re about to hop on your computer for some League games and you open up the client to be immediately bombarded with several notifications about ranked updates, battle pass rewards, challenges, mission rewards, and much more.

Eventually, you finish dismissing the notifications and pips, hop into a game and that’s that. Or so you thought, cause as soon as you hit the post-match screen you have to run the same gauntlet all over again. This time it’s a new TFT notification, a challenge update, and the same battle pass pip.

This is the issue that plagues every League of Legends player, who knows that the constant work of clicking through the client is more tiresome than ranked itself. However, the devs have teased that a new update should fix much of the problem, reducing the overall strain for players.

Developer Jordan Checkman provided an update on what the team has in store for the client, which should result in fewer notifications and pips across the board. The devs have come to an internal alignment on what players should be notified of, meaning there should be fewer in total.

Checkman stated that the devs would be working on cleaning up and removing certain notifications from the guidelines. This includes challenges appearing on every milestone, skins showing up as a notification and as a pip in the collections tab, and the TFT tab having notifications without clear steps to get rid of them.

The client has always been a point of contention for the League of Legends community, especially with the sheer amount of bugs and constant notifications bombarding them each time they tried to hop into a game. This new fix aims to alleviate one of the major issues.