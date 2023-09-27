LoL devs praised for updating special Jax voiceline to commemorate fallen player

The League of Legends community gave props to the developers at Riot Games for continuing to commemorate a player even with the updated Jax voice lines.

League of Legends is a pretty huge title. Since being released back in 2009, the developers Riot have been consistent in adding new content in the form of champions and skins. Though with that decade and a half of experience, older champions in League have started to look a bit out of touch with the more contemporary look, so devs often update them to match the rest of the newer cast.

Article continues after ad

Now, top laner Jax has received their art sustainability update, giving them a new model, animations, and new voice lines to help them express the character further.

Article continues after ad

With the JAX ASU, many players were wondering if Riot would also bring along an important Easter egg the community has held dear. The voice line “Here’s to you, kid.” was implemented in the Jaximus skin, dedicated to Joe who was sponsored by Make-a-Wish and visited Riot. Fortunately, Riot was keen to keep the sentimental Easter egg in the champ’s voice line pool, even moving it to his default skin.

Article continues after ad

Not only had Riot maintained the “Here’s to you” voice line with the Jax update, but they even expanded on it further and gave the line to his default skin.

Article continues after ad

Players were appreciative of the effort Riot had put in, sharing their own experiences with the voice line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I didn’t doubt they’d forget that, but it still makes me happy to see. RIP Joe” one viral post on Twitter read.

“I’ve played League since 2010, and Jaximus was one of the first skins I got after hearing the story behind it. Jax is still in my top 3 most-played champs and I only use this skin. RIP Joe,” one player recounted.

Article continues after ad

“Gonna make me cry with that info,” another user tearfully commented.

Joe passed away back in 2012, but they’ll forever be treasured by the League of Legends community, immortalized as the bravest hero Jax had ever known.