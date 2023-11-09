LoL devs lock in further changes for K’Sante just three patches after major rework

The League of Legends developers have introduced further changes to K’Sante, despite the Shuriman tank being majorly overhauled just three patches beforehand.

League of Legends has had a bit of a tough time balancing recently. Who can blame them? They have over 160 different champions, items, runes, objectives, and more to take into account when making changes to the game. Add the new champions Riot releases from time to time and it’s easy to tell how difficult balancing League of Legends can be.

This is particularly true when the new champions in League tend to be quite problematic. With both a casual and pro scene, the devs have to make design decisions to appease both player bases. Shuriman tank K’Sante has had this issue since release, being incredibly powerful in pro play, but weak in solo queue.

Riot has recently made changes to K’Sante in Patch 13.20, giving him a full rework of his abilities. Unfortunately, those changes have been less than desirable, making him one of the most frustrating champions to play against. Now the devs are looking to correct those issues by introducing even further changes.

K’Sante receives further changes just 3 patches after major rework

K’Sante is receiving several changes to their kit in Patch 13.23. Come the newest patch, K’Sante will no longer be able to choose Hexflash as one of their runes. Now Hexflash will automatically swap over to Magical Footwear.

On top of that, K’Sante is receiving several nerfs while his passive scaling is being changed to better scale over the game. K’Sante’s Q is having its mana cost increased and its damage reduced, his E is shield ratio is being reduced and his ultimate will now grant him less base Attack Damage. You can read the full change list below:

K’Sante Patch 13.23 changes