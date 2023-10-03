LoL devs give power to the players with crucial decision on new support tank item

The League of Legends developers have given power to the players with a crucial decision about the naming of the new support tank item to be introduced shortly.

With Patch 13.19 now live in League of Legends, the developers have been testing the waters with major changes to several champions, items, and systems before we hit the preseason. This includes a rework to problematic champion K’sante and the removal of the Mythic item tier.

The removal of Mythic items in League of Legends will prove to be a great shake-up to how players build several champions.

Alongside the removal of mythic items, Riot seems to be introducing a new support item for Season 14. This item is a tad different than usual, however, as the developers are asking players for their feedback on what the item should be called.

Riot Games One potential theming for the new item could be a cute Bandle City theme.

LoL devs let players choose theme of new support item

In a recent blog post shared by the developers, they revealed they are now giving players a choice for the theme of the item being released in January 2024.

The item, currently named “Go Fast With Friends” is a “supportive tank item for champions like Leona, Nautilus, Alistar, or any melee support looking for a little extra movement speed and survivability.”

However, the current naming convention isn’t quite to Riot’s liking, so they’ve asked the players for help. Players will be given the option of 3 different themes and will be able to vote on them in the client.

From the choices of the ominous Eerie Invitation to the Shuriman Trailblazer, all the way to the cute Scout’s Fanfare, the decision is up to the players on the future of this League of Legends item.