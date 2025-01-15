LoL devs admit they “screwed up” and promise major Blue Essence changes in next patch

League of Legends‘ newest season has landed with a bang, with issues cropping up in several areas. One of the most controversial relates to the Blue Essence currency, with developer Riot Games now admitting that they “screwed up.”

For the new seasonal model in 2025, the developer changed the numbers around earning currency and account XP. Players did the math to figure out how much Blue Essence would be enough to buy a new champion, and the results weren’t encouraging.

Article continues after ad

As such, the free-to-play experience is considerably worse than last year and Riot has now recognised that changes need to be made. Over the next few patches, the amount of Blue Essence available to players will increase significantly.

Upcoming League of Legends Blue Essence changes explained

Riot Games

In a statement on the official League of Legends website, the developer identified three key areas where they got things wrong. The first is that Blue Essence earn rates are significantly lower for most people compared to last year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Equally, it’s considerably slower, around 30%, to get from Level 1-30, when players unlock the ability to play ranked matches. Lastly, they failed to properly communicate that the account level champion capsules after level 30 were being moved to the pass.

To address the Blue Essence problem, rates are being increased, going from 4,820 to 5,320 at the low end, and from 8,910 to 19,940 at the high end. Most of this increase comes from additional BE from Epilogue Milestone, where the reward for each milestone is increasing from 50 to 750.

Article continues after ad





It’s worth noting that, as many players are already a significant way through the Milestones, Riot is unable to make these amendments in this Act. Instead, they are dropping a one-time, easily completable mission that will be live by Patch 25.S1.3.

Lastly, account XP is receiving a 40% increase, and the final Champion Capsule in the Pass is being changed into a Glorious Champion Capsule (starting in the Act 2 Pass).

Article continues after ad

These new figures are significantly more encouraging than what’s currently on offer, and they should help placating an already riled fan base.