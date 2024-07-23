LoL devs accidentally leak new Victorious Ranked reward skin on PBE

League of Legends developers have accidentally leaked what champion will receive the Victorious skin for 2024’s ranked rewards, with Sona popping up in the PBE store.

The ranked split in League of Legends is well underway, with players keen on grinding out games required to reach that ever-higher rank. Of course, players aren’t just doing it for fame and glory, though, as Riot rewards them for attaining enough split points with their very own skin.

This skin is the talk of the town for ranked players, with many keen to see who will be getting it each split. Generally speaking, the Victorious skin goes to a champion that has had a large impact on the mode during the said split, with characters like Mao’kai, Aatrox, Graves, and Orianna nabbing skins in the past.

Now, it’s Sona that will join the ranks of Victorious skins, with her entry appearing on the PBE store.

As showcased by SkinSpotlights, Victorious Sona is available for testing on the Public Beta Environment. Riot uses this server to test content early before its release, meaning that the skin should hit the live servers sometime shortly.

While we don’t know much about the skin’s design, the Victorious skin line features similar aesthetics across the board. Many of them are shiny with shades of gold and other metals to highlight the champions’ features. The most recent Victorious skin for Kog’Maw did depart a bit from this theming, though, so we might see a completely new look for Sona.

For Sona players keen on picking up the skin when it releases to the live servers, you’ll need to obtain at least 80 split points if you’re in Gold and above, with players in Silver and below needing to grind out 1000 split points if they’d like to pick up a new look.