LoL datamine reveals new cosmetic type that lets you embarass your opponents

League of Legends is implementing a new in-game cosmetic for the first time in years, thanks to a data mine revealing the arrival of Nexus Finishers to the MOBA.

Riot Game’s MOBA League of Legends is completely free to play, you can download and hop into the game without any cost involved. As such, the title is heavily monetized with several customization options like skins, custom profile icons, and more.

The devs have focused primarily on skins as the main form of getting players to spend money in the game, releasing multiple throughout the year for various skin lines and other events.

But it seems that Riot is looking to add a new form of cosmetics for the first time in years, thanks to a recent data mine hinting at the potential arrival of finishers in League of Legends.

Well-known LoL content creator SkinSpotlights discovered a new cosmetic codenamed Pineapple in the game files. When looking further into the code, they found out that this appeared to be for Finishers, more specifically for the enemy nexus.

If this is the case, this is one of the first cosmetic options Riot has added to League of Legends in years. The MOBA has seen very little in the way of new cosmetics being added to the game, with Clash Banners being released back in 2017.

Riot has implemented finisher animations in its popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics, allowing the player to see flashy animations while they eliminate their opponent. These new animations could very much be the same sort of deal, just on a grander scale.

This would of course add major insult to injury, as not only are you handing the enemy team a loss, but you’re doing it in one of the most BM ways possible.

From the looks of the data mine, Riot will be implementing several different options for finishers, as they’ll be selectable in the client, similar to how emotes work.

As of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for this new form of cosmetic, but expect it to head to the PBE sometime in the near future.