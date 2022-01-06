League of Legends’ controversial Chemtech Rift has been secretly changed again

The launch of League of Legends Season 12 has left players with two words on their lips: Chemtech Rift. The new dragon, plus its powerful soul buff and landscape-altering Rift, have divided players. With calls of it being too strong, Riot have shipped another secret change to reduce its influence.

From the moment League of Legends Season 12 was revealed, there were concerns about the shroudy Chemtech Rift. Part of the new Chemtech Dragon’s buff ⁠— which also boasts a powerful zombie-making soul ⁠— players have struggled to play around its camouflage.

Riot originally shipped nerfs in preseason after a chorus of player complaints, but they weren’t silenced heading into League of Legends patch 12.1. With no mention of the Chemtech Dragon or its Chemtech Rift in the patch notes, players were worried.

However, Riot slipped in a secret change to help make it easier for teams playing from behind. The developers added more Scryer’s Bloom plants in convenient locations under Inner Towers so players can scout into the jungle without having to step into the fog.

Design lead Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison told players on January 5 the change should help “losing teams contest their jungle.”

“The map state [Chemtech Rift] is intended to enable aggressive plays for both teams and the design intent isn’t to be winning team skewed even if it’s currently perceived to be,” he said.

“[The additional Scryers in 12.1] are to help the losing team contest their jungle and we’ll continue to monitor further.”

Re: Chemtech. The map state is intended to enable aggressive plays for both teams and the design intent isn't to be winning team skewed, even if it's currently perceived to be. 12.1 Scryers are to help the losing team contest their jungle and we'll continue to monitor further — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 6, 2022

The change has been well received by players, although whether it effectively curbs Chemtech Rift’s power remains to be seen.

Regardless, the controversial dragon inclusion will still be on players’ lips as Season 12 kicks off, and more changes could still be in the works.