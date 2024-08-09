LoL champ’s first appearance in 3 years turns heads in LCK

Nasus has finally seen the light of day in professional League of Legends after not being picked by any team for over 3 years.

Not all champions in League of Legends are made equal. Some are skewed heavily for solo queue, and as such never see usage in pro play. The same can be said about champions who thrive in pro play, and are then nerfed to the ground and unplayable in solo queue.

Riot has to appeal to a wide audience, so sometimes champions just simply don’t fit the bill that pro players are looking for. One of these champions is Nasus, who hasn’t seen any play in the LCK since 2021.

Article continues after ad

That is until an August 8 match between Hanwha Life Esports and OKSavingsBank BRION, where BRION top laner chose the champion. This was the first time anyone had unleashed Nasus in the LCK since March of 2021, making it a truly monumental moment for the infinitely stacking top laner.

Article continues after ad

Being down a match against Hanwha Life Esports, BRION’s top laner Morgan decided now was the time to pull out the big stops. Picking Nasus into Doran’s Kennen, the game started out well, with the dog getting first blood over the enemy top laner.

Article continues after ad

The first blood was not enough to stop Hanwha from rolling out of control, taking out BRION in only 23 minutes. Morgan ended up with four deaths and two kills, not a bad scoreline considering how badly their team was stomped.

The early finish also means that Nasus, a champion who wants to stack infinitely using his Q to scale up, never got to his power point in the mid to late game, meaning he never hit his full potential. It’s clear that while Nasus wasn’t quite able to turn the tides of this game, it certainly shows that almost any champion can be playable under the right circumstances.

Article continues after ad