LoL Arena patch 14.16 early notes: Augment, item & high skilled play adjustments

League of Legends’ Arena mode is receiving even more balance changes with Patch 14.16, aimed at shaking up the meta once more. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming changes.

Arena has swiftly become one of Riot’s big hits since its release. The mode, which has stuck around on the client, has been under careful watch from Riot, who will determine whether or not it joins as an official permanent mode.

With its extended stay on the client, the devs are pushing through patches for the mode, shaking up the meta and keeping it from feeling stale. Want to know what’s changing in Arena for Patch 14.16? We’ve got you covered.

When does Arena Patch 14.16 go live?

Patch 14.16 for Arena will go live with the main patch of League of Legends on August 14, 2024. Patch 14.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.16 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

When patching begins, there’ll be a few hours of downtime, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in Arena patch 14.16?

Riot Games Nami is getting hit with nerfs in Patch 14.16.

On-hit Arena adjustments

Every champion is taking a bit of a hit in Patch 14.16 in Arena as the baseline stats are being adjusted so that every champion now deals less damage on hit. This means players will have to rely more on abilities instead of auto attacks.

Balance changes

Items, augments, and champions are receiving various balance changes as the developers want to shake up the mode once more. This time many of the adjustments are aimed at high-skilled play, with champions Shyvana, Sylas, Udyr, and Nami being nerfed.

LoL Arena patch 14.16 early notes

Augments Buffs

Dual Wield

Bonus attack speed reduced: 250% >>> 100%

Ultimate Roulette

Dr. Mundo ultimate reduced: 30/25/20 >>> 25/22/20

Non-Dr. Mundo ultimate cooldowns reduced: 25/20/15 >>> 20/17.5/15

Augment Nerfs

Firesale

Prismatic item sell value reduced: 5000 gold >>> 4000 gold and more shopping time

Minionmancer

Minion buff reduced: 45% >>> 40%

Quest: Urf’s Champion

Spatula critical strike chance reduced: 35% >>> 25%

Spatula attack damage reduced: 100 >>> 90

Spatula ability power reduced: 150 >>> 125

Spatula attack speed reduced: 70% >>> 60%

Takedown requirement for second augment reduced: 15 >>> 13

Stat Anvils

Lethality shard reduced: 9-18 >>> 7-14

Attack speed shard reduced: 15-30% >>> 13-26%

Swift Shard attack speed reduced: 11.5-23% >>> 10.5-21%

Champion Buffs

Ornn

W Cooldown reduced: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10 seconds flat

E bonus armor and MR ratios increased: 40% >>> 50%

R cooldown reduced: 140/120/100 >>> 80/60/40

Renata Glasc

Q AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%

E cooldown reduced: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 12/11/10/9/8

E shield AP ratio increased: 50% >>> 60%

R cooldown reduced: 150/130/110 >>> 100/90/80

Taric

Q base heal increased: 15 >>> 20

Passive bonus armor ratio increased: 10% >>> 15%

E cooldown decreased: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13

Xayah

Attack speed growth increased: 3.7% >>> 3.9%

W second strike damage increased: 15% >>> 20%

E bonus AD ratio increased: 50% >>> 55%

Champion Nerfs

Nami

W base heal reduced: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 70/100/130/160/190

W damage reduced: 75/120/165/210/255 >>> 65/100/135/170/205

Shyvana

Q AD ratio decreased: 20/40/60/80/100% AD >>> 20/35/50/65/80% AP

E on-hit damage reduced: 2.5% (+1% per 100 bonus AD) max health >>> 2% (+0.5% per 100 bonus AD) max health

E Dragon Fireball AD ratio reduced: 50% bonus AD >>> 30% bonus AD

Sivir

Q AD ratio decreased: 90/100/110/120/130% AD >>> 80/85/90/95/100% AD

Sylas

W minimum heal AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 20%

W cooldown increased: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7

Udyr

Q max health damage ratio decreased: 3% per 100 bonus AD >>> 2% per 100 bonus AD

Q Awaken max health damage ratio decreased: 6% per 100 bonus AD >>> 4% per 100 bonus AD

Item Buffs

Black Hole Gauntlet

Health increased: 800 >>> 900

Damage per second increased: 20-60 + 50% Armor and MR >>> 30-100 + 60% Armor and MR

Kinkou Jitte

Lethality ratio increased: 0.1% >>> 0.15%

Flat magic pen ratio increased: 0.1% >>> 0.15%

Base percent increased: 2% >>> 3%

Item Nerfs

Guardian’s Dirk

Lethality reduced: 15 >>> 13

Dragon Heart

Removed base 5% stat increase

Elder Dragon now counts as a 7th Dragon Soul

Lightning Rod

Lightning cooldown increased: 14 seconds >>> 16 seconds

Reverberation

Health gain happens 2 seconds after combat starts

Now only applies bonus on hits when you immobilize at 100 stacks

No longer gains stacks when you are hit

Stack duration increased: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds

