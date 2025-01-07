LoL 2025 Season 1 trailer has massive implications for Arcane & future TV shows

The League of Legends Season 1 2025 cinematic for the Noxus takeover has already revealed a ton of new content for the game. But what does it mean for Arcane’s conclusion and the next TV series?

Arcane Season 2’s ending was a satisfying one, but it also left several loose ends and incomplete character arcs. It was clear from the moment Arcane ended that there was more to explore in this universe, and the showrunners have already confirmed more is coming.

The next League of Legends TV show will feature a number of iconic locations from the game’s extended lore, many of which haven’t been explored outside of tidbits hidden in the annals of LoL’s dense and difficult to navigate lore site.

However, with Arcane having such a massive impact on the popularity of League of Legends, that lore has begun to be revised and reinvigorated as bits and pieces of it are gradually brought back with a fresh coat of paint.

There are a few major revelations to take away from this trailer, but the main one is that we can expect LoL to continue Arcane’s story in game and directly tie in with the TV series.

LoL directly continues Arcane Season 2’s story

The LoL Season 2025 trailer opens on Mel Medarda, showing her making landfall in Noxus and beginning her character arc in the League of Legends universe proper. While she’s a main character in Arcane, she hasn’t jumped out of the show until now.

This trailer outright confirms Mel Medarda for League of Legends, along with visual reworks for both LeBlanc and Vladimir. She was leaked prior, but this is the first time Riot has actually acknowledged her existence in LoL outside of a quick TFT crossover.

And, as it turns out, this is a direct continuation of her story in Arcane. We get a brief look at her and her journey away from Piltover at the end of Season 2, and this is where she ends up.

That, and both LeBlanc and Vladimir refer to Piltover as an event that happened in the past. This not only confirms that the events of the LoL’s 2025 Season are a direct continuation, but also that LeBlanc was the shapeshifter speaking to Mel in the show.

Considering that League of Legends will be heading to several different places though the year and theming seasons around LoL’s distinct locales, there’s reason to believe that this year’s LoL updates will lead directly into the next TV series. There’s more here than just Noxus.

In other words, the game and the events within it may become required viewing for people who are fans of the show in order to have full context on the events that are transpiring. If LoL is looking to find a way to get more people into the game, this is one of the best ways they could do it.