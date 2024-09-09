League players convinced unreleased Linkin Park song is LoL Worlds 2024 anthem

Riot Games has yet to announce the artist behind the 2024 League of Legends World Championship anthem, but many signs point toward Linkin Park.

The anthems created for Riot’s esports events are highly anticipated as they are the soundtrack for the entire tournament, usually feature big names, and culminate in a performance by the musical artists during the Grand Finals

The League of Legends developer has secured some huge names for its past Worlds anthems like Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and NewJeans. Riot has yet to reveal the anthem for the 2024 World Championship, or the artists behind it, however, there is a pile of evidence pointing toward the resurgent Linkin Park.

The band has made some major announcements ahead of its comeback tour, such as introducing a new singer, Emily Armstrong, who replaces the late Chester Bennington. Many people are excited about the band’s return, and some eagle-eyed League of Legends fans noticed the LoL Esports social media account is also hyped for its return.

Others have also noticed that the band’s new album features a song called “Heavy is the Crown” which would match the theme of the Worlds 2024 Anthem icon showcased by Riot on September 9.

The biggest link between Linkin Park being the band behind the anthem is its upcoming tour dates. The band’s website has it playing at the O2 Arena in London on September 24, which is the same day Riot has said the anthem is releasing.

Coincidentally, the Worlds 2024 Grand Final matchup will be held in the O2 Arena on November 2.

Riot Games has previously worked with Mike Shinoda, one of the founding members of Linkin Park, who made an appearance at a Global Premiere for Arcane in 2021. At the event, Shinoda admitted to being a fan of Riot’s other massive esports title, Valorant, but also said he has put some time into League.

Fans of League esports will have to wait until September 24 to see if they’ve connected the right dots for the band behind the 2024 Worlds anthem.