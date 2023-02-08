LeTigress to take a “mental health break” from LCS following TSM monologue backlash

Desk host and interviewer for the LCS Gabriella “LeTigress” Durden announced on Twitter that she has decided to take a “mental health break” following backlash from her Week 2 monologue before the TSM vs. 100 Thieves matchup.

The LCS cast member will not be on the Week 3 broadcast and will return on Week 5, she announced via Twitter

“I’ve decided it best to take a mental health break away from the LCS. I want to emphasize this was my decision. Reflecting and resting before returning ready for Week 4. Some of my activity on socials will return to normal as well,” LeTigress said in her announcement.

LeTigress to take a one-week break from the LCS

Her announcement comes after days of harassment from TSM and Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng fans following her monologue. The LCS broadcast segment, which featured LeTigress setting up the TSM vs. 100 Thieves matchup as a grudge match between the 100 Thieves bot laner and the organization that attempted legal action against him, was not received well by fans.

LeTigress and the LCS later put out statements to apologize for the segment. Doublelift took issue with the apology and voiced his displeasure in a response to the statement to LeTigress.

“Apologize to everyone who experienced verbal abuse and workplace harassment, then remove the useless strawman where you still see yourself as the victim, and this might actually resemble an apology,” Doublelift said.

The segment also touched on recent investigations into the conduct of TSM CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh and how Riot has put the executive on probation and fined him for his behavior.

Three days later, LeTigress announced her break from the broadcast. Her announcement was met with sympathy from other broadcasters and the wider esports community. She will return to the LCS broadcast on February 15 as Week 4 of the league begins.