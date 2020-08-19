LEC Summer Split 2020 awards: All-Pro Team, MVP, ROTS, coaching staff

The LEC’s 2020 Summer Split is coming to a close and with the European League of Legends playoffs now getting underway, Riot is starting to release awards for the regular season MVP, LEC All-Pro Team, and more.
Fnatic and G2 Esports have reigned dominant in Europe for many years, however, the 2020 summer split was full of surprises, as the iconic organizations stumbled their way into playoffs, with new challengers, Rogue and MAD Lions, finishing the regular season with the first and second seed.
Rogue topped the regular season standings and were the first team, internationally, to secure their place at Worlds 2020, Although, surprisingly, none of their players were listed on the first LEC All-Pro team, with G2 Esports' Caps narrowly besting Larssen following his incredible solo-carry performances in Summer.
However, both MAD Lions and Rogue managed to snag four All Pro Team spots in total, with MAD support and potential MVP candidate Kaiser as the top-voted player with 123 points. You can check out the full LEC 2020 Summer Split awards list below.
We'll update this page with winners of the awards as they come in.
2020 LEC Summer Split Awards
KIA LEC All-Pro Team
|1st LEC All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|OG Alphari
|89 Points
|Jungle
|MAD Shad0w
|92 Points
|Mid
|G2 Caps
|118 Points
|Bot
|XL Patrik
|61 Points
|Support
|MAD Kaiser
|123 Points
|2nd LEC All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|G2 Wunder
|73 Points
|Jungle
|RGE Inspired
|72 Points
|Mid
|RGE Larssen
|99 Points
|Bot
|RGE Hans Sama
|60 Points
|Support
|RGE Vander
|74 Points
|3rd LEC All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|MAD Orome
|71 Points
|Jungle
|S04 Gilius
|68 Points
|Mid
|MAD Humanoid
|52 Points
|Bot
|FNC Rekkles
|54 Points
|Support
|G2 Mikyx
|48 Points
Coaching Staff of the Split
Award not announced yet, check back later.
Rookie of the Split
Award not announced yet, check back later.
Most Valuable Player
Award not announced yet, check back later.