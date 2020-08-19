LEC Summer Split 2020 awards: All-Pro Team, MVP, ROTS, coaching staff

The LEC’s 2020 Summer Split is coming to a close and with the European League of Legends playoffs now getting underway, Riot is starting to release awards for the regular season MVP, LEC All-Pro Team, and more.

Fnatic and G2 Esports have reigned dominant in Europe for many years, however, the 2020 summer split was full of surprises, as the iconic organizations stumbled their way into playoffs, with new challengers, Rogue and MAD Lions, finishing the regular season with the first and second seed.

Rogue topped the regular season standings and were the first team, internationally, to secure their place at Worlds 2020, Although, surprisingly, none of their players were listed on the first LEC All-Pro team, with G2 Esports' Caps narrowly besting Larssen following his incredible solo-carry performances in Summer.

However, both MAD Lions and Rogue managed to snag four All Pro Team spots in total, with MAD support and potential MVP candidate Kaiser as the top-voted player with 123 points. You can check out the full LEC 2020 Summer Split awards list below.

We'll update this page with winners of the awards as they come in.

2020 LEC Summer Split Awards

KIA LEC All-Pro Team

1st LEC All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top OG Alphari 89 Points Jungle MAD Shad0w 92 Points Mid G2 Caps 118 Points Bot XL Patrik 61 Points Support MAD Kaiser 123 Points

2nd LEC All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top G2 Wunder 73 Points Jungle RGE Inspired 72 Points Mid RGE Larssen 99 Points Bot RGE Hans Sama 60 Points Support RGE Vander 74 Points

3rd LEC All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top MAD Orome 71 Points Jungle S04 Gilius 68 Points Mid MAD Humanoid 52 Points Bot FNC Rekkles 54 Points Support G2 Mikyx 48 Points

Coaching Staff of the Split

Award not announced yet, check back later.

Rookie of the Split

Award not announced yet, check back later.

Most Valuable Player

Award not announced yet, check back later.