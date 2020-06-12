WATCH Full LEC Summer 2020 Press Conference ft Ocelote, xPeke, more

Ahead of the LEC Summer 2020 split, representatives from many of the league's teams took part in a press conference in which they talked about the coming split and the battle for the four Worlds spots on offer for European teams this year. G2 Esports CEO Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez talked about once again switching the roles of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Borregaard Winther, who will be returning to ADC and mid respectively, and how burnout from 2019 Worlds pushed them to make the change for Spring in the first place. “At the highest level, what creates the difference is a lot of small things repeated many times as opposed to one big thing… I don’t think a role-swap would have happened in Spring Split if we would have, frankly, not burned out in Worlds. All of these things are small things that helps us keep fresh.” Advertisement

At the time, the role-swap came as a surprise to many. G2 had just rolled over the LEC in 2019, losing a total of eight matches in the regular seasons.

But it was their demanding international schedule that eventually took a toll on the team. After successful 2019 MSI and Rift Rivals tours, the team was pushed to the brink 3-2 by Fnatic in G2’s LEC Summer Championship win, which was superseded months later by a disappointing 3-0 loss to FunPlus Phoenix at the Worlds Final stage.



Meanwhile, Misfits coach Alejandro ‘Jandro’ Fernández-Valdés is looking at their new ADC Kasper ‘Kobbe’ Kobberup to be the spark that their organization needs. The team came up one game short of a Winners Bracket seeding during the 2020 Spring Split.

This is a team that’s been on the rise and a worthy challenger to the top dogs in the LEC, and Kobbe has been brought in to push the team over the edge.



“We knew that he was a great player and it was a good opportunity… to help balance the roster better between veterans and rookies,” Jandro said. “So far in the boot camp and preseason, he has definitely showcased that he is on the level of the best ADCs in the league.”

Kobbe had flashes of brilliance throughout the spring when he was on Team SoloMid but joined Misfits after the NA org re-signed star ADC Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng.

There will be a lot of implications for the upcoming LEC Summer split with a total of four Worlds spots for European teams to fight over. The 2020 LEC Summer Split will kick off on June 12, with G2 Esports and MAD Lions facing off in the opening match.