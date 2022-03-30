LEC announces return of live audiences for 2022 Spring final

It’s the news fans have been waiting for: the LEC studios will open their doors to fans once again for the 2022 Spring final on Sunday, April 10.

After an extended period of offline play due to the global health crisis, Riot Games have announced today that the LEC finals will welcome back fans for the first time in almost two years.

Live audiences at LEC events have been suspended since April 2020. The LCK and LPL saw fans return as early as 2021, with the LCS only recently re-opening its studio for the 2022 Spring playoffs.

— LEC (@LEC) March 30, 2022

LEC fans have long-awaited the return of studio audiences in Europe, but the stringent national health protocols currently present in Germany have meant that the Berlin studio has been unable to safely open its doors again.

Players have only just returned to studio play after playing the majority of the regular season from their team facilities.

Maintaining health and safety

The studio will keep strict protocols in place throughout the finals weekend, including requiring masks at all times in the building unless eating or drinking. They will also ask fans to observe social distancing “where possible”.

Currently, the German government requires proof of a negative test or up-to-date vaccination in order to partake in public events, a protocol that will presumably apply to the LEC finals. Official guidance also states that a negative test or proof of vaccination must be shown in order to enter the country, meaning non-German fans will need to ensure this paperwork is available should they wish to travel to the event.

Tickets will be available for purchase through Eventbrite at 4pm CEST/3pm BST on April 1, with ticket prices currently unknown.