League YouTuber reveals secret Yone and Yasuo in-game interaction

Popular League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril has revealed a secret interaction between champions Yone and Yasuo, which lets players briefly control both characters at once in-game.

Following the addition of the 150th champion, Yone, in patch 10.16, players have been diving into League of Legends to master The Unforgotten's new abilities and mechanics.

However, aside from the assassin's impressive skill set, it was revealed that he actually has a secret interaction with his brother Yasuo, allowing players to temporarily control the other champion while dancing.

Yasuo and Yone's secret interaction

Both of these characters have a similar emote where players can taunt the opposing team, by pressing 'Ctrl+3', making their character lean back and play some music.

With Yone on the violin and Yasuo playing the flute, YouTuber Vandiril explained that making the Ionian warriors emote at the same time would cause their characters to sync up, creating a mini-orchestra on the Rift.

This secret interaction even lets the Yone or Yasuo player temporarily take control of the other character, as pressing the taunt key would restart the song for both champs, as seen below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBDx-LQJ6f0

However, it is worth noting that this interaction has no effect on the gameplay itself and players can only be done with both players opting to emote at the same time.

Once this interaction has been started, the music animation can be canceled whenever by simply clicking elsewhere on the rift.

League of Legends has a few other champions who synergize well together such as the Lover’s Duo, Xayah and Rakan, although their abilities can giving each other extra attack speed.

While Yasuo and Yone’s interaction does not boost their gameplay stats like some other champions, this secret interaction is still quite impressive for fans of the Ionian brothers.