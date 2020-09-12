League YouTuber reveals game-breaking bug making Cloud Drakes useless

Popular League of Legends YouTuber 'Vandiril' has revealed a game-breaking bug with the Cloud Dragon, where players won’t receive an Ultimate cooldown reduction buff for taking the objective.

League of Legends Season 10 saw the introduction of some major gameplay changes with the Elemental Rift and Drake update, which now turns the map into a dynamic Rift and rewards the first team to four Drakes with a Dragon soul.

While Elemental Drakes have been in the game prior to this update, many of them such as the Cloud Dragon has received some significant stat changes for the new season.

Cloud Drake bug in League of Legends

The Cloud Dragons previously rewarded your champion with extra movement speed after they were killed, but they now give players a 10% cooldown reduction for all Ultimate abilities on your team.

However, League of Legends YouTuber, Vandiril, discovered a major bug with this Dragon buff, which could make it completely useless for some champions.

The content creator explained that the Cloud Dragon's CDR buff would not be given to any players who had an Ultimate ability active when the Dragon dies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqyU308V4Tg

"So the buff from Cloud Drake, sometimes just doesn't work at all," he explained. "Some Ultimates, if they are active at the moment of cloud Drake dying, won't give you the CDR."

While the bug has yet to be tested for every champion in-game, Vandiril revealed that there were at least seventeen characters who would experience this bug.

Among that list were plenty of fan-favorite and meta champions that are regularly seen in pro play, such as Twisted Fate, Lucian, Sylas, LeBlanc, Mordekaiser, and more.

Vandiril claimed that this bug could have been in League for the whole year, potentially affecting thousands of matches without players noticing, including pro competitions.

While the extra CDR is not the strongest Drake buff in League of Legends, it is definitely still a bug that Riot will be looking to fix ahead of Worlds 2020.