League Worlds 2020 event guide: start date, missions, rewards, more

As Worlds 2020 kicks off in Shanghai, you too can take part at home. The in-game League of Legends Worlds 2020 event is almost here, with plenty of skins, missions, rewards, and more to pick up to celebrate the 10th World Championship.

Worlds 2020 is just about here. As the pro teams gear up ahead of the September 25 start in Shanghai, you can get in on the action at home. There’s a Clash tournament running alongside Worlds, and as always with the big dance, there’s a huge in-game event too.

This event is one of the biggest in League history ⁠— and yes, we’ve said that quite a few times in the last 12 months. Riot keep upping the stakes every time though, and in commemoration of the 10th World Championship, they are really putting on a show.

There’s plenty of rewards on offer, including double the Prestige points compared to regular events. New skins, chromas, and more are also waiting for players taking part. Curious? We’ve got everything you need to know here.

What skins are part of the Worlds 2020 event?

For now, we know one skin line will definitely feature at Worlds 2020 ⁠— the new Dragonmancer set. There are skins for Ashe, Aurelion Sol, Brand, Lee Sin, and Sett, the latter of whom is getting a Prestige skin too.

If it wasn’t clear in the name, the skins are all Dragon themed. From clothes made out of the scales of slain beasts, to mythical effects brandishing their gauntlets and bows, the Dragonmancer skin line is both stunning and deadly.

However, it’s likely another skin line will feature at Worlds 2020. Riot have done multi skin-line events in the past, like at Worlds 2019, so expect to see a new release soon. There's also files for Odyssey skins floating around. However, K/DA skins anyone?

League Worlds 2020 event pass

As with every event, there’s a Worlds pass on offer to help you get the most rewards. This one is a bit more valuable than past ones though ⁠— there’s 50 Prestige points on the line instead of 25.

The Worlds 2020 pass will set you back 1650 RP, or 2650 RP if you bundle it with the Obsidian Dragon Sett skin (a saving of 350 RP). It’ll automatically come with 200 tokens and 4 Worlds 2020 orbs, and will give you access to 30 milestone missions to farm some extra rewards.

These milestone missions can be completed by playing games of League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics. You get more points for wins, but as long as you are consistently playing, you should be in good stead to hit all of the rewards. You can find the Milestone rewards below:

Milestones Rewards Milestone 1 Dragonmancer Icon Milestone 2 10 Prestige Points Milestone 3 1500 BE Milestone 4 10 Win XP Boost Milestone 5 Dragonmancer Ward Skin Milestone 6 10 Prestige Points Milestone 7 Random Champion Shard Milestone 8 1 Hextech Key Milestone 9 Masterwork Chest Milestone 10 Emote: Eww! Milestone 11 2020 Odyssey Icon Milestone 12 10 Prestige Points Milestone 13 750 OE Milestone 14 1 Gemstone Milestone 15 Random Ward Skin Milestone 16 Worlds 2020 Orb Milestone 17 Eternals Capsule Milestone 18 1 Hextech Key Milestone 19 Masterwork Chest Milestone 20 Emote: Hmm Milestone 21 K/DA 2020 Icon Milestone 22 10 Prestige Points Milestone 23 750 OE Milestone 24 10 Win XP Boost Milestone 25 K/DA Ward Milestone 26 1500 BE Milestone 27 Premium Clash Ticket Milestone 28 10 Prestige Points Milestone 29 1 Gemstone Milestone 30 Emote: Sorry Not Sorry

What missions are part of the League Worlds 2020 event?

On top of the milestone missions, there’s regular missions everyone can complete ⁠— pass or not. These missions will require you to play as champions of the new Dragonmancer skin line, as well as obviously watch some of the Worlds 2020 action in Shanghai.

There are a bunch of tokens on the line through these missions, so if you want to pick up some rewards at the end of the event, be sure to start grinding. While the base missions won’t be enough for the Prestige skin, you can still grab some goodies without it.

You can find the full list of missions below:

Mission Objective Reward Group Stage Pick'em Complete your Group picks on the Pick'em site 500 BE Quarter Finals Pick'em Complete your Quarter Finals picks on the Pick'em site 500 BE and a Random Champion Shard Semi-Finals Pick'em Complete your Semi Finals picks on the Pick'em site 500 OE Finals Pick'em Complete your Finals picks on the Pick'em site Hextech Chest & Key Greater Murk Wolf Tier Earn 18 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Predictor Icon Gromp Tier Earn 34 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Forecaster Icon Ancient Krug Tier Earn 50 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Sage Icon Crimson Raptor Tier Earn 66 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Prophet Icon Watching Worlds 1 Watch 1 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE Watching Worlds 2 Watch 5 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE Watching Worlds 3 Watch 10 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE Finals Watch Mission Watch the Worlds Final on the LoL Esports site 10 tokens The Dragon Boss Win a game as Sett, or play three games as Sett, or play five games 10 tokens and Worlds 2020 icon Hunters, Back Off Kill the Elder Dragon, or kill seven Dragons, or play five games 10 tokens Great Arrow, Great Arrow Win a game as Ashe, or play three games as Ashe, or play five games 10 tokens Conservation Effort Win a game after taking one or more dragons, or destroy five structures (ARAM), or play five games 10 tokens The Hero Win a game as Lee Sin, or play three games as Lee Sin, or play five games 10 tokens Too Fast to Handle Win a game of Pick Urf, play three games of Pick Urf, or play five games 10 tokens The Master Win a game as Aurelion Sol, or play three games as Aurelion Sol, or play five games 10 tokens The Dragon's Horde Kill 115 minions or monsters, or earn 30,000 gold, or play five games 10 tokens Ignition Win a game as Brand, or play three games as Brand, or play five games 10 tokens Dragonmancy Earn 25 takedowns (SR), or earn 50 takedowns (ARAM), or play five games 10 tokens Orb Mission Play 30 games 50 tokens and a Worlds 2020 orb

What rewards are on offer in the League Worlds 2020 event?

The League Worlds 2020 in-game event shop will have a host of chromas, loading borders, and other goodies on offer. If Summoner’s Rift isn’t to your liking, there’s also some TFT Little Legends eggs you can pick up too.

The ultimate reward is, as always, the Prestige skin. The Sett Prestige skin will set you back 2000 tokens. However, if you don’t like that Prestige skin, you can pick up the 100 Prestige Points package for 2200 tokens instead and cash that in on another skin.

You can find the full list of rewards below:

Reward Cost Worlds 2020 Event Prestige Points Icon and 100 Prestige Points 2200 tokens Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige Edition and Icon 2000 tokens Little Legends Series 1 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 2 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 3 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 4 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 5 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 6 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 1-6 Egg 300 tokens Storm Dragon Lee Sin Chroma and Icon 300 tokens Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol Chroma and Icon 300 tokens Eternal Dragon Brand Chroma and Icon 300 tokens Fae Dragon Ashe Chroma and Icon 300 tokens Storm Dragon Lee Sin Border and Icon 250 tokens Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol Border and Icon 250 tokens Eternal Dragon Brand Border and Icon 250 tokens Fae Dragon Ashe Border and Icon 250 tokens Obsidian Dragon Sett Border and Icon 250 tokens Worlds 2020 Orb 200 tokens 3 Keys 180 tokens 1 Key 60 tokens Mystery Emote 60 tokens Random Champion Shard 50 tokens 1 Key Fragment 20 tokens 100 Blue Essence 10 tokens 10 Blue Essence 1 token

When does the League Worlds 2020 event start?

The League Worlds 2020 event starts on October 1, right after the launch of Patch 10.20. It will run for two patches, until November 9, so you have just over a month to complete all the missions.

More content will be releasing as the event goes on, so keep your eyes peeled!