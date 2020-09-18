Pharah Ninja Pokemon Sword & Shield Modern Warfare
League of Legends

League Worlds 2020 event guide: start date, missions, rewards, more

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

As Worlds 2020 kicks off in Shanghai, you too can take part at home. The in-game League of Legends Worlds 2020 event is almost here, with plenty of skins, missions, rewards, and more to pick up to celebrate the 10th World Championship.

Worlds 2020 is just about here. As the pro teams gear up ahead of the September 25 start in Shanghai, you can get in on the action at home. There’s a Clash tournament running alongside Worlds, and as always with the big dance, there’s a huge in-game event too.

This event is one of the biggest in League history ⁠— and yes, we’ve said that quite a few times in the last 12 months. Riot keep upping the stakes every time though, and in commemoration of the 10th World Championship, they are really putting on a show.

There’s plenty of rewards on offer, including double the Prestige points compared to regular events. New skins, chromas, and more are also waiting for players taking part. Curious? We’ve got everything you need to know here.

Take Over header for Worlds 2020
Riot Games
It's time to Take Over with the Worlds 2020 event.

What skins are part of the Worlds 2020 event?

For now, we know one skin line will definitely feature at Worlds 2020 ⁠— the new Dragonmancer set. There are skins for Ashe, Aurelion Sol, Brand, Lee Sin, and Sett, the latter of whom is getting a Prestige skin too.

If it wasn’t clear in the name, the skins are all Dragon themed. From clothes made out of the scales of slain beasts, to mythical effects brandishing their gauntlets and bows, the Dragonmancer skin line is both stunning and deadly.

However, it’s likely another skin line will feature at Worlds 2020. Riot have done multi skin-line events in the past, like at Worlds 2019, so expect to see a new release soon. There's also files for Odyssey skins floating around. However, K/DA skins anyone?

K/DA band with Akali, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Ahri, and Evelynn
Riot Games
Surely Riot release a new set of K/DA skins with Seraphine, right?

League Worlds 2020 event pass

As with every event, there’s a Worlds pass on offer to help you get the most rewards. This one is a bit more valuable than past ones though ⁠— there’s 50 Prestige points on the line instead of 25.

The Worlds 2020 pass will set you back 1650 RP, or 2650 RP if you bundle it with the Obsidian Dragon Sett skin (a saving of 350 RP). It’ll automatically come with 200 tokens and 4 Worlds 2020 orbs, and will give you access to 30 milestone missions to farm some extra rewards.

These milestone missions can be completed by playing games of League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics. You get more points for wins, but as long as you are consistently playing, you should be in good stead to hit all of the rewards. You can find the Milestone rewards below:

Milestones Rewards
Milestone 1 Dragonmancer Icon
Milestone 2 10 Prestige Points
Milestone 3 1500 BE
Milestone 4 10 Win XP Boost
Milestone 5 Dragonmancer Ward Skin
Milestone 6 10 Prestige Points
Milestone 7 Random Champion Shard
Milestone 8 1 Hextech Key
Milestone 9 Masterwork Chest
Milestone 10 Emote: Eww!
Milestone 11 2020 Odyssey Icon
Milestone 12 10 Prestige Points
Milestone 13 750 OE
Milestone 14 1 Gemstone
Milestone 15 Random Ward Skin
Milestone 16 Worlds 2020 Orb
Milestone 17 Eternals Capsule
Milestone 18 1 Hextech Key
Milestone 19 Masterwork Chest
Milestone 20 Emote: Hmm
Milestone 21 K/DA 2020 Icon
Milestone 22 10 Prestige Points
Milestone 23 750 OE
Milestone 24 10 Win XP Boost
Milestone 25 K/DA Ward
Milestone 26 1500 BE
Milestone 27 Premium Clash Ticket
Milestone 28 10 Prestige Points
Milestone 29 1 Gemstone
Milestone 30 Emote: Sorry Not Sorry

What missions are part of the League Worlds 2020 event?

On top of the milestone missions, there’s regular missions everyone can complete ⁠— pass or not. These missions will require you to play as champions of the new Dragonmancer skin line, as well as obviously watch some of the Worlds 2020 action in Shanghai.

There are a bunch of tokens on the line through these missions, so if you want to pick up some rewards at the end of the event, be sure to start grinding. While the base missions won’t be enough for the Prestige skin, you can still grab some goodies without it.

Obsidian Dragon Sett in League of Legends
Riot Games
If you want the Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige skin, you're gonna need to grind.

You can find the full list of missions below:

Mission Objective Reward
Group Stage Pick'em Complete your Group picks on the Pick'em site 500 BE
Quarter Finals Pick'em Complete your Quarter Finals picks on the Pick'em site 500 BE and a Random Champion Shard
Semi-Finals Pick'em Complete your Semi Finals picks on the Pick'em site 500 OE
Finals Pick'em Complete your Finals picks on the Pick'em site Hextech Chest & Key
Greater Murk Wolf Tier Earn 18 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Predictor Icon
Gromp Tier Earn 34 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Forecaster Icon
Ancient Krug Tier Earn 50 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Sage Icon
Crimson Raptor Tier Earn 66 points playing Pick'em Pick'em Poro Prophet Icon
Watching Worlds 1 Watch 1 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE
Watching Worlds 2 Watch 5 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE
Watching Worlds 3 Watch 10 Worlds game on the LoL Esports site 500 BE
Finals Watch Mission Watch the Worlds Final on the LoL Esports site 10 tokens
The Dragon Boss Win a game as Sett, or play three games as Sett, or play five games 10 tokens and Worlds 2020 icon
Hunters, Back Off Kill the Elder Dragon, or kill seven Dragons, or play five games 10 tokens
Great Arrow, Great Arrow Win a game as Ashe, or play three games as Ashe, or play five games 10 tokens
Conservation Effort Win a game after taking one or more dragons, or destroy five structures (ARAM), or play five games 10 tokens
The Hero Win a game as Lee Sin, or play three games as Lee Sin, or play five games 10 tokens
Too Fast to Handle Win a game of Pick Urf, play three games of Pick Urf, or play five games 10 tokens
The Master Win a game as Aurelion Sol, or play three games as Aurelion Sol, or play five games 10 tokens
The Dragon's Horde Kill 115 minions or monsters, or earn 30,000 gold, or play five games 10 tokens
Ignition Win a game as Brand, or play three games as Brand, or play five games 10 tokens
Dragonmancy Earn 25 takedowns (SR), or earn 50 takedowns (ARAM), or play five games 10 tokens
Orb Mission Play 30 games 50 tokens and a Worlds 2020 orb

What rewards are on offer in the League Worlds 2020 event?

The League Worlds 2020 in-game event shop will have a host of chromas, loading borders, and other goodies on offer. If Summoner’s Rift isn’t to your liking, there’s also some TFT Little Legends eggs you can pick up too.

The ultimate reward is, as always, the Prestige skin. The Sett Prestige skin will set you back 2000 tokens. However, if you don’t like that Prestige skin, you can pick up the 100 Prestige Points package for 2200 tokens instead and cash that in on another skin.

You can find the full list of rewards below:

Reward Cost
Worlds 2020 Event Prestige Points Icon and 100 Prestige Points 2200 tokens
Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige Edition and Icon 2000 tokens
Little Legends Series 1 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 2 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 3 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 4 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 5 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 6 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 1-6 Egg 300 tokens
Storm Dragon Lee Sin Chroma and Icon 300 tokens
Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol Chroma and Icon 300 tokens
Eternal Dragon Brand Chroma and Icon 300 tokens
Fae Dragon Ashe Chroma and Icon 300 tokens
Storm Dragon Lee Sin Border and Icon 250 tokens
Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol Border and Icon 250 tokens
Eternal Dragon Brand Border and Icon 250 tokens
Fae Dragon Ashe Border and Icon 250 tokens
Obsidian Dragon Sett Border and Icon 250 tokens
Worlds 2020 Orb 200 tokens
3 Keys 180 tokens
1 Key 60 tokens
Mystery Emote 60 tokens
Random Champion Shard 50 tokens
1 Key Fragment 20 tokens
100 Blue Essence 10 tokens
10 Blue Essence 1 token

When does the League Worlds 2020 event start?

The League Worlds 2020 event starts on October 1, right after the launch of Patch 10.20. It will run for two patches, until November 9, so you have just over a month to complete all the missions.

More content will be releasing as the event goes on, so keep your eyes peeled!