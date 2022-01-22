League players slam Riot over Honor system: “What’s the point?”

Gaining Honor levels in League of Legends isn’t easy and that’s why you’d want to display it with pride – except you can’t. This has led fans to slam Riot over the Honor system’s lack of displayability.

First introduced back in 2012, Riot wanted to reward players for good sportsmanship upon completing matches without being toxic or an overall bother to the team.

These rewards come in a wide variety and they range from Mastery Chests that can be received on all Honor levels to loading screen flairs that show off their kindness in the loading screen prior to their match.

But all of these rewards mean nothing to League of Legends fans as even though players can unlock several cosmetics, they still want to show off their Honor proudly.

League players slam Riot over the Honor system’s lack of displayability

In a post on the official League of Legends subreddit, a Redditor by the name of Neither_Amount3911 brought up how other players can’t see their Honor levels, asking “If Honor levels aren’t displayed for other users, what’s the point of showing them on user profiles at all?”

The user said that although minor, they felt like it was pointless to have an Honor section on player profiles without the ability to show it off, stating, “What’s the point in having an ‘honor’ section on every single profile you visit if it can’t even show anything? How does that make any sense at all?”

They continued questioning as to why “aren’t Honor levels displayed publicly?” while also expressing that it felt pointless to have high or low Honor as “no one even knows anyway.”

These sentiments were echoed by other League fans on the post.

“They absolutely should be displayed publicly,” said one. “If someone is super honorable you should know, and if they’re dishonorable you should know… It not being displayed is an ANTI-INCENTIVE to behave well.”

Thoughts like these, although small, could possibly be hugely influential to the game’s atmosphere. Only time will tell if Riot will respond to them.