League players demand removal of “toxic” Hullbreaker

League of Legends players are fed up with the “toxic” item Hullbreaker due to its impact on the laning phase and annoying playstyle.

League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2023), the biggest esports event of the year, is underway and this means more eyes are on the game and its popular personalities like “gigachad” BDS Adam than ever.

However, with the increased attention brought to the MOBA by LoL Worlds (2023) comes more scrutiny to the gameplay, with players complaining about issues like the confusing character design of Bel’Veth and patch 13.20 that allowed Jinx to reach 6x the regular attack speed cap.

Another issue that players have found increasingly annoying is the item “Hullbreaker.”

League of Legends Hullbreaker a “toxic” second-item rush

One LoL player was fed up with playing “ring around the rosie” with the enemy top laner enabled by the “toxic” item Hullbreaker.

League players found that the item was ruining the gameplay experience, being more than just difficult to play against, but straight-up “f**king awful”.

“There’s no way people are saying ‘haha this is cool!’ Salty? Yea. That item is f**king awful to play against in every other game.”

Other players chimed in their agreement, claiming that the item made gameplay one-dimensional with only one counter to the item: “The only counter to hullbreaker is another hullbreaker.”

Even a Top lane player who has the option to abuse the item wasn’t impressed by its effect on player playstyles and builds: “As a top main, I gotta agree Hullbreaker champions are annoying to deal with.”

But, despite the item being a thorn in the side of many players, with LoL Worlds (2023) underway excitement for the game is at an all-time high