League players call Nexus Blitz a “dead mode” after begging for its return

League of Legends players are calling Nexus Blitz a “dead mode” as it nears the end of its limited release after begging for it to return to the game.

Nexus Blitz is a popular limited-time game mode in League of Legends that was a good change of pace from the regular map and gameplay. It features random events and buffs that both teams can fight over and is generally shorter than the average League of Legends match.

The mode debuted over three years ago and fans have been clamoring for its return ever since. At times it seemed like Riot Games would never add the mode back into the game, however, the developer announced the return of Nexus Blitz back in August.

After pushing back the release date, the mode was relaunched in the client with Patch 13.12. The mode is not permanent, however, and will be leaving the Riot Games client on November 27.

We are now in the final few days of the mode’s lifespan and League players are declaring it a dead mode.

League fans are over Nexus Blitz

In a post to the League of Legends subreddit, a player detailed his experience trying to play the mode at the moment with the title “Nexus Blitz is a dead mode already.”

“3-4 que min timers. None of my friends are interested in it. The rank enjoyers or aram spammers both found it boring after 4-5 games and they were hyped for it and said we need it back,” the poster said.

Most of the comments to the post seem to agree. Many said that the events feel random, and can get quite annoying after multiple games.

“I got pretty sick of the mode the umpteenth time the objective spawned in the enemy jungle. The rewards suck a** too,” one commenter said.

Others were quick to blame Riot for the mode’s lack of success after its return.

“Because Riot didn’t change anything from the last time, that’s why,” another commenter said.

Once Nexus Blitz is taken away from players and placed back in the Riot vault, they might feel different about it and could start clamoring for its release again as a change of pace from the ranked grind. However, the reaction from players is yet to be seen.