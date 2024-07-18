League players applaud Swarm mode as “freakin awesome”

Swarm Operation: Anima Squad is a new PvE mode within League of Legends and it is already receiving rave reviews from players.

The new mode is a bullet heaven PvE game that can handle up to five players and is inspired by the indie hit Vampire Survivors. League players last had a chance to play a version of PvE with the Odyssey: Extraction mode in 2018.

While the Swarm has only been out for over a day, players are already raving about the new mode and what it brings to the table.

Article continues after ad

“Just wanted to pop in and say, the new game mode is freakin awesome. Riot killed it with this game mode,” A Reddit post about Swarm said in the League forum.

Riot Games Riot Games has created a litany of new modes for players to try.

Other players wholeheartedly agreed, praising the developers for creating a polished and “gorgeous” mode. Some didn’t have much criticism of the limited-timed game, only asking for more ways to play.

Article continues after ad

“More champions please,” one Reddit user said.

The game only has nine characters to choose from, with only two available by default. The other seven need to be unlocked through gameplay and progression.

Article continues after ad

The only slight against Swarm seems to be its lack of controller or gamepad support.

“I really like Holocure, which is a Vampire Survivors type game, and this is really fun, but one thing that game has that this doesn’t is controller support. This game type is much better with two thumbsticks and two triggers, instead of WASD + ER. I really hope they add that,” one player said.

Riot has not had any kind of controller support for League of Legends or any other game mode in its client, so this might be too much of an ask for the developer.

Article continues after ad

The League of Legends devs have said Swarm is a limited-time mode, however, depending on how popular it gets and how many players consistently load up to play it, Riot could bring it back and tinker around with making it a permanent fixture.

Article continues after ad

Riot has done something similar with Arena, as they are working toward making the 2v2 battle mode sustainable for consistent play.