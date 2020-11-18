League of Legends patch 10.24 to feature Samira, Eclipse nerfs, Kraken Slayer buffs, more - Dexerto

Riot Games has confirmed the first update of Season 11, League of Legends preseason patch 10.24, is coming at the end of this PBE cycle, and will be headlined by a host of buffs & nerfs for the new Mythic items. Here’s all the early notes for the Nov. 25 update.

The next League of Legends update is expected to be “pretty big,” the LoL balance team has warned, as Riot Games looks to deal with the fallout of the massive Season 11 item overhaul.

A number of the new Mythic items, including Eclipse, Kraken Slayer, Liandry’s Anguish, and plenty more are in the firing line. There’s a few champions being tweaked too, including new release Samira, Tryndamere, and Kayle.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.24, coming next fortnight.

Riot rush out Mythic item changes

LoL patch 10.24’s headline change comes in the item section. Mythics have dominated the early stages of Season 11 ⁠— no surprise there, considering they’re extremely new.

What Riot didn’t plan on, however, is how strong some of the single-slot picks would be when released into Summoner’s Rift. This includes Eclipse, the lethality mythic, as well as Liandry’s Anguish, and a host of other top-class full build items.

These Mythic nerfs will also be paired with a handful of buffs to boost Season 11’s underperforming items. Tear of the Goddess and Kraken Slayer lead the buffs, while ADC items like Essence Reaver and Phantom Dancer are also included.

“Statistically, Kraken [Slayer] has been underperforming compared to the other two [Galeforce and Shieldbow] so giving it a boost should help it a bit,” Riot dev Ray Williams said on Reddit soon after the patch 10.24 changes were revealed.

He also confirmed Eclipse’s “proc frequency” would be the main target of the Mythic item’s patch 10.24 nerfs.

“It’s the highest win rate on most users, and it’s the most broad [pick] for Assassins, Fighters, and Marksmen,” he said, “so it’s gotta give power somewhere.”

Season 11 item icons reworked

As well as the balance changes coming for a host of the League of Legends mythics, Riot is also shipping minor changes to some of the Season 11 item icons.

The LoL community has been quite vocal about how “poor” many of the icons have been since release. Some have dubbed them “impossible to understand,” while others have just demanded the League item icons be reverted entirely.

Riot Games won’t be going that far, but they are tweaking them slightly to “improve icon clarity, icon differentiation, [and] rendering polish” in Season 11 preseason.

Our first pass of adjustments to item icons based on your feedback. Goal is to improve:

-Icon clarity (clearer silhouette, less noise)

-Icon differentiation (more color separation)|

-Rendering polish Here's a preview of the work in progress: pic.twitter.com/O5A32je4FH — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 17, 2020

New “Cosmic” skins coming in patch 10.24

The next League of Legends skin line, “Cosmic,” will be coming in LoL patch 10.24. Nine champions are in line for the new variant cosmetics, including oft-forgotten characters like Illaoi, Vladimir, and crystal jungler Skarner.

Here’s the full list of new ‘Cosmic’ skins:

Anivia (Flight)

Illaoi (Invoker)

Nami (Destiny)

Nidalee (Huntress)

Hecarim (Charger)

Varus (Hunter)

Vladimir (Devourer)

Skarner (Sting)

Dark Cosmic Lissandra

All nine Cosmic skins, including the ‘dark’ Lissandra version, will be available for 1350 RP in the next patch. They will be released alongside the new “Prestige Star Guardian Soraka” skin, which can only be unlocked with prestige points.

The stars shine bright this PBE cycle! Cosmic Skarner, Vlad, Hecarim, and Nidalee appear from the beyond the blackness. Is their arrival a blessing, or do they bring ruin? pic.twitter.com/ST4OxlW7Dv — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 10, 2020

League of Legends Patch 10.24 will drop on Wednesday, November 25. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 10.24 early notes

Champions

Amumu

W base damage 5-15 ⇒ 4-12; ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.25% max health per 100 ability power.

Galio

Passive now properly scales with Ability Haste .

Hecarim

Passive attack damage from movement speed 15-30% ⇒ 12-24%.

E movement speed 25-85% ⇒ 25-75%.

Kayle

Passive attack speed per 100 ability power 10% ⇒ 5%.

Samira

Passive melee bonus 2-19 (+10% base attack damage) ⇒ 2-19 (+7.5% base attack damage); dash range for immobilized enemies 800-1000 ⇒ 650-900.

Tryndamere

Q passive attack damage 5-25 ⇒ 10-30; attack damage per 1% missing health 0.15-0.35 ⇒ 0.15-0.55.

Varus

W has new passive: “Detonating Blight on champions and epic monsters reduces his basic abilities cooldowns by 12% of their maximum per stack.”

R missile speed lowered from 1950 to 1500.

Items

AP Jungle

Healing no longer reduced from area of effect abilities against monsters.

Healing 12% ⇒ 10%.

Blade of the Ruined King

Cost 3100 ⇒ 3200.

Attack speed 30% ⇒ 20%.

Cosmic Drive

Ability power 70 ⇒ 75.

Demonic Embrace

DoT damage 1.5% ⇒ 1.25% max health per second.

Eclipse

Cooldown 6 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds.

Essence Reaver

Attack damage 40 ⇒ 50.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Base rocket damage 200-300 ⇒ 175-250.

Movement speed boost 75% ⇒ 50%.

Kraken Slayer

Attack damage 60 ⇒ 65.

Proc damage 60 (+0.3 base attack damage) ⇒ 60 (+0.45 base attack damage).

Liandry’s Anguish

DoT damage 15 (+2.5% ability power) (+1% target health) ⇒ 15 (1.5 ability power) (+1% target health).

Lich Bane

Spellblade ability power ratio 50 ⇒ 40%.

Ludens Tempest

Damage 100 (+15% ability power) ⇒ 100 (+10% ability power).

Moonstone Renewer

Base healing 30-60 ⇒ 60-90.

Healing amplifier 0-150% ⇒ 0-100% over 4 seconds (max heal 75-150 ⇒ 120-180).

Nashors Tooth

On hit ratio 25% ⇒ 20% ability power.

Night Harvester

Damage proc base 175-250 ⇒ 125-200.

Phantom Dancer

Cost 2900 ⇒ 2700.

Buff duration 2 ⇒ 3 seconds.

Prowlers Claw

Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60.

Riftmaker

Damage amp 3% per second (max 15) ⇒ 2% per second (max 10).

Serpent’s Fang

Shield Reaver 50 (+40% base attack damage) ⇒ 70 (+40% base attack damage).

Tear of the Goddess