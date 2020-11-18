 League of Legends patch 10.24 to feature Samira, Eclipse nerfs, Kraken Slayer buffs, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

League patch 10.24 to nerf Samira, Eclipse, buff Kraken Slayer, more

Published: 18/Nov/2020 5:23 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:50

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosmic Illaoi skin in League of Legends patch 10.24.
Riot Games

League Season 11 LoL Patch

Riot Games has confirmed the first update of Season 11, League of Legends preseason patch 10.24, is coming at the end of this PBE cycle, and will be headlined by a host of buffs & nerfs for the new Mythic items. Here’s all the early notes for the Nov. 25 update.

The next League of Legends update is expected to be “pretty big,” the LoL balance team has warned, as Riot Games looks to deal with the fallout of the massive Season 11 item overhaul.

A number of the new Mythic items, including Eclipse, Kraken Slayer, Liandry’s Anguish, and plenty more are in the firing line. There’s a few champions being tweaked too, including new release Samira, Tryndamere, and Kayle.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.24, coming next fortnight.

Riot rush out Mythic item changes

LoL patch 10.24’s headline change comes in the item section. Mythics have dominated the early stages of Season 11 ⁠— no surprise there, considering they’re extremely new.

What Riot didn’t plan on, however, is how strong some of the single-slot picks would be when released into Summoner’s Rift. This includes Eclipse, the lethality mythic, as well as Liandry’s Anguish, and a host of other top-class full build items.

These Mythic nerfs will also be paired with a handful of buffs to boost Season 11’s underperforming items. Tear of the Goddess and Kraken Slayer lead the buffs, while ADC items like Essence Reaver and Phantom Dancer are also included.

Samira is one of a handful of champions being nerfed in patch 10.24.
Riot Games
“Statistically, Kraken [Slayer] has been underperforming compared to the other two [Galeforce and Shieldbow] so giving it a boost should help it a bit,” Riot dev Ray Williams said on Reddit soon after the patch 10.24 changes were revealed.

He also confirmed Eclipse’s “proc frequency” would be the main target of the Mythic item’s patch 10.24 nerfs.

“It’s the highest win rate on most users, and it’s the most broad [pick] for Assassins, Fighters, and Marksmen,” he said, “so it’s gotta give power somewhere.”

Eclipse has turned AD carries -- assassins and marksman -- into deadly burst champions.
Riot Games
Season 11 item icons reworked

As well as the balance changes coming for a host of the League of Legends mythics, Riot is also shipping minor changes to some of the Season 11 item icons.

The LoL community has been quite vocal about how “poor” many of the icons have been since release. Some have dubbed them “impossible to understand,” while others have just demanded the League item icons be reverted entirely.

Riot Games won’t be going that far, but they are tweaking them slightly to “improve icon clarity, icon differentiation, [and] rendering polish” in Season 11 preseason.

New “Cosmic” skins coming in patch 10.24

The next League of Legends skin line, “Cosmic,” will be coming in LoL patch 10.24. Nine champions are in line for the new variant cosmetics, including oft-forgotten characters like Illaoi, Vladimir, and crystal jungler Skarner.

Here’s the full list of new ‘Cosmic’ skins:

  • Anivia (Flight)
  • Illaoi (Invoker)
  • Nami (Destiny)
  • Nidalee (Huntress)
  • Hecarim (Charger)
  • Varus (Hunter)
  • Vladimir (Devourer)
  • Skarner (Sting)
  • Dark Cosmic Lissandra

All nine Cosmic skins, including the ‘dark’ Lissandra version, will be available for 1350 RP in the next patch. They will be released alongside the new “Prestige Star Guardian Soraka” skin, which can only be unlocked with prestige points.

League of Legends Patch 10.24 will drop on Wednesday, November 25. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 10.24 early notes

Champions

Amumu

  • W base damage 5-15 ⇒ 4-12; ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.25% max health per 100 ability power.

Galio

Hecarim

  • Passive attack damage from movement speed 15-30% ⇒ 12-24%.
  • E movement speed 25-85% ⇒ 25-75%.

Kayle

  • Passive attack speed per 100 ability power 10% ⇒ 5%.

Samira

  • Passive melee bonus 2-19 (+10% base attack damage) ⇒ 2-19 (+7.5% base attack damage); dash range for immobilized enemies 800-1000 ⇒ 650-900.

Tryndamere

  • Q passive attack damage 5-25 ⇒ 10-30; attack damage per 1% missing health 0.15-0.35 ⇒ 0.15-0.55. 

Varus

  • W has new passive: “Detonating Blight on champions and epic monsters reduces his basic abilities cooldowns by 12% of their maximum per stack.”
  • R missile speed lowered from 1950 to 1500.

Items

AP Jungle

  • Healing no longer reduced from area of effect abilities against monsters.
  • Healing 12% ⇒ 10%.

Blade of the Ruined King

  • Cost 3100 ⇒ 3200.
  • Attack speed 30% ⇒ 20%.

Cosmic Drive

  • Ability power 70 ⇒ 75.

Demonic Embrace

  • DoT damage 1.5% ⇒ 1.25% max health per second.

Eclipse

  • Cooldown 6 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds.

Essence Reaver

  • Attack damage 40 ⇒ 50.

Hextech Rocketbelt

  • Base rocket damage 200-300 ⇒ 175-250.
  • Movement speed boost 75% ⇒ 50%.

Kraken Slayer

  • Attack damage 60 ⇒ 65.
  • Proc damage 60 (+0.3 base attack damage) ⇒ 60 (+0.45 base attack damage).

Liandry’s Anguish

  • DoT damage 15 (+2.5% ability power) (+1% target health) ⇒ 15 (1.5 ability power) (+1% target health).

Lich Bane

  • Spellblade ability power ratio 50 ⇒ 40%.

Ludens Tempest

  • Damage 100 (+15% ability power) ⇒ 100 (+10% ability power).

Moonstone Renewer

  • Base healing 30-60 ⇒ 60-90.
  • Healing amplifier 0-150% ⇒ 0-100% over 4 seconds (max heal 75-150 ⇒ 120-180).

Nashors Tooth

  • On hit ratio 25% ⇒ 20% ability power.

Night Harvester

  • Damage proc base 175-250 ⇒ 125-200.

Phantom Dancer

  • Cost 2900 ⇒ 2700.
  • Buff duration 2 ⇒ 3 seconds.

Prowlers Claw

  • Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60.

Riftmaker

  • Damage amp 3% per second (max 15) ⇒ 2% per second (max 10).

Serpent’s Fang

  • Shield Reaver 50 (+40% base attack damage) ⇒ 70 (+40% base attack damage).

Tear of the Goddess

  • Base mana 150 ⇒ 240.
  • Max mana from stacks: 450 ⇒ 360.
FIFA

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition confirmed, ICON coming soon?

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:45 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:52

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

David Beckham has finally confirmed the worst kept secret in FIFA 21, that he will be added to the game in what he’s advertising as a new Beckham edition of the title. 

The football legend took his success from Manchester United and turned it into mass fame like nobody had achieved before, setting the standard for English players today to move to other countries to continue their development.

During his successful career, he played for many of the world’s top clubs after leaving Manchester – including LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and more.

Now, in 2020, he’s one of the key figures behind Inter Miami in the MLS – and also, apparently, the next FIFA 21 cover star.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition revealed

The news was announced on November 18, when he posted an image to his Instagram page. This announcement follows the discovery of his game face as part of Update 5, which rolled out just a day before on consoles.

He said: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover,” posting an image of him in the FIFA 21 cover art.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition is being teased online.

What is the FIFA 21 David Beckham edition?

Since the news broke, players have found a brand new FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition link on the UK website for the game.

Though, there is no mention of a release date or the contents of the package.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
The David Beckham edition can be seen on the EA website already.

Is David Beckham the next ICON in FIFA 21?

It remains to be seen as to what will be included in the new edition of the game, and is slightly confusing because the game’s global cover stars were revealed way before the game’s October release.

This begs the question about whether or not our list of 100 ICON cards for FUT 21 will be extended by another major player from the world of football.

Should Beckham be announced as the next ICON, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Leaked Beckham ICON cards and stats

A few images and stats have leaked for the player’s new ICON cards, seen below.

We will update this article once these are confirmed by EA.

More to follow…