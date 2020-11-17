 League of Legends patch 10.24 to feature Samira, Eclipse nerfs, Kraken Slayer buffs, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

League patch 10.24 to nerf Samira, Eclipse, buff Kraken Slayer, more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 7:03 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 22:17

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosmic Illaoi skin in League of Legends patch 10.24.
Riot Games

Share

League Season 11 LoL Patch

Riot Games has confirmed the first update of Season 11, League of Legends preseason patch 10.24, is coming at the end of this PBE cycle, and will be headlined by a host of buffs & nerfs for the new Mythic items. Here’s all the early notes for the Nov. 25 update.

The next League of Legends update is expected to be “pretty big,” the LoL balance team has warned, as Riot Games looks to deal with the fallout of the massive Season 11 item overhaul.

A number of the new Mythic items, including Eclipse, Kraken Slayer, Liandry’s Anguish, and plenty more are in the firing line. There’s a few champions being tweaked too, including new release Samira, Tryndamere, and Kayle.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.24, coming next fortnight.

Riot rush out Mythic item changes

LoL patch 10.24’s headline change comes in the item section. Mythics have dominated the early stages of Season 11 ⁠— no surprise there, considering they’re extremely new.

What Riot didn’t plan on, however, is how strong some of the single-slot picks would be when released into Summoner’s Rift. This includes Eclipse, the lethality mythic, as well as Liandry’s Anguish, and a host of other top-class full build items.

These Mythic nerfs will also be paired with a handful of buffs to boost Season 11’s underperforming items. Tear of the Goddess and Kraken Slayer lead the buffs, while ADC items like Essence Reaver and Phantom Dancer are also included.

Samira is one of a handful of champions being nerfed in patch 10.24.
Riot Games
Samira is one of a handful of champions being nerfed in patch 10.24.

“Statistically, Kraken [Slayer] has been underperforming compared to the other two [Galeforce and Shieldbow] so giving it a boost should help it a bit,” Riot dev Ray Williams said on Reddit soon after the patch 10.24 changes were revealed.

He also confirmed Eclipse’s “proc frequency” would be the main target of the Mythic item’s patch 10.24 nerfs.

“It’s the highest win rate on most users, and it’s the most broad [pick] for Assassins, Fighters, and Marksmen,” he said, “so it’s gotta give power somewhere.”

Eclipse has turned AD carries -- assassins and marksman -- into deadly burst champions.
Riot Games
Eclipse has turned AD carries  assassins and marksman  into deadly burst champions.

New “Cosmic” skins coming in patch 10.24

The next League of Legends skin line, “Cosmic,” will be coming in LoL patch 10.24. Nine champions are in line for the new variant cosmetics, including oft-forgotten characters like Illaoi, Vladimir, and crystal jungler Skarner.

Here’s the full list of new ‘Cosmic’ skins:

  • Anivia (Flight)
  • Illaoi (Invoker)
  • Nami (Destiny)
  • Nidalee (Huntress)
  • Hecarim (Charger)
  • Varus (Hunter)
  • Vladimir (Devourer)
  • Skarner (Sting)
  • Dark Cosmic Lissandra

All nine Cosmic skins, including the ‘dark’ Lissandra version, will be available for 1350 RP in the next patch. They will be released alongside the new “Prestige Star Guardian Soraka” skin, which can only be unlocked with prestige points.

League of Legends Patch 10.24 will drop on Wednesday, November 25. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 10.24 early notes

Champions

Varus

  • W has a new passive: “Detonating Blight on champions and epic monsters reduces his basic abilities cooldowns by 12% of their maximum per stack.”
  • R missile speed lowered from 1950 to 1500.

There will also be changes for:

  • Hecarim
  • Kayle
  • Samira
  • Tryndamere

Items

Expected buffs:

  • Tear of the Goddess
  • Kraken Slayer
  • Essence Reaver
  • Phantom Dancer
  • Moonstone Renewer
  • Prowlers Claw
  • Serpent’s Fang

Expected nerfs:

  • Luden’s Tempest
  • Liandy’s Anguish
  • Night Harvester
  • Riftmaker
  • Hextech Rocketbelt
  • Lichbane
  • Demonic Embrace
  • Nashors Tooth
  • Eclipse
  • Blade of the Ruined King
Pokemon

How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:50

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Meltan has always been tricky to get hold of in Pokemon Go but with the recent connectivity of Pokemon HOME there is now an additional way.

On top of the new method, which we’ll cover below, Shiny Meltan has also come to Pokemon Go. It is one of the many features of the special Pokemon HOME event.

This is the debut of Meltan’s Shiny form so it would be wise to try and get hold of it while you can. It could be a while before it returns following the event.

Meltan Mythical
Bulbapedia
Meltan is actually a Mythical Pokemon!

Mystery Box through Pokemon HOME

Many of you will know that Meltan primarily appears through use of the Mystery Box. Well now there’s another way to get hold of said Mystery Box.

When you link your Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME accounts, you can earn one Mystery Box every week. So, when the week long countdown is over, you now have the option of sending a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch or Pokemon HOME to reactivate it.

If you haven’t used a Mystery Box before when you do so it will work similarly  to using Incense. The only difference will it will lure lots of Meltan instead.

This effectual lure will last for one hour and if its during an event where Shiny Meltan features, which it currently is, there will be a slim chance of finding that coveted Shiny.

Special Research

One of the other methods of getting Meltan in Pokemon Go was alluded to above. The addition of Pokemon HOME means you can now send Pokemon there to activate the Mystery Box.

Beforehand you could only send a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch. You can still do this today if you’re not using Pokemon HOME yet.

The final method is through Special Research. The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research will let you encounter one Meltan upon completion. Unfortunately it is just one which seems harsh for the amount of tasks you have to do.

Currently this is the only Special Research which includes Meltan but there could always be more coming in the future. For the meantime it is best to stick with the Mystery Box because you get the chance to catch a lot more and on a more regular basis.