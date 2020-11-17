 League of Legends patch 10.24 to feature Samira, Eclipse nerfs, Kraken Slayer buffs, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

League patch 10.24 to nerf Samira, Eclipse, buff Kraken Slayer, more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 7:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosmic Illaoi skin in League of Legends patch 10.24.
Riot Games

League Season 11 LoL Patch

Riot Games has confirmed the first update of Season 11, League of Legends preseason patch 10.24, is coming at the end of this PBE cycle, and will be headlined by a host of buffs & nerfs for the new Mythic items. Here’s all the early notes for the Nov. 25 update.

The next League of Legends update is expected to be “pretty big,” the LoL balance team has warned, as Riot Games looks to deal with the fallout of the massive Season 11 item overhaul.

A number of the new Mythic items, including Eclipse, Kraken Slayer, Liandry’s Anguish, and plenty more are in the firing line. There’s a few champions being tweaked too, including new release Samira, Tryndamere, and Kayle.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.24, coming next fortnight.

Riot rush out Mythic item changes

LoL patch 10.24’s headline change comes in the item section. Mythics have dominated the early stages of Season 11 ⁠— no surprise there, considering they’re extremely new.

What Riot didn’t plan on, however, is how strong some of the single-slot picks would be when released into Summoner’s Rift. This includes Eclipse, the lethality mythic, as well as Liandry’s Anguish, and a host of other top-class full build items.

These Mythic nerfs will also be paired with a handful of buffs to boost Season 11’s underperforming items. Tear of the Goddess and Kraken Slayer lead the buffs, while ADC items like Essence Reaver and Phantom Dancer are also included.

Samira is one of a handful of champions being nerfed in patch 10.24.

“Statistically, Kraken [Slayer] has been underperforming compared to the other two [Galeforce and Shieldbow] so giving it a boost should help it a bit,” Riot dev Ray Williams said on Reddit soon after the patch 10.24 changes were revealed.

He also confirmed Eclipse’s “proc frequency” would be the main target of the Mythic item’s patch 10.24 nerfs.

“It’s the highest win rate on most users, and it’s the most broad [pick] for Assassins, Fighters, and Marksmen,” he said, “so it’s gotta give power somewhere.”

Eclipse has turned AD carries  assassins and marksman  into deadly burst champions.

New “Cosmic” skins coming in patch 10.24

The next League of Legends skin line, “Cosmic,” will be coming in LoL patch 10.24. Nine champions are in line for the new variant cosmetics, including oft-forgotten characters like Illaoi, Vladimir, and crystal jungler Skarner.

Here’s the full list of new ‘Cosmic’ skins:

  • Anivia (Flight)
  • Illaoi (Invoker)
  • Nami (Destiny)
  • Nidalee (Huntress)
  • Hecarim (Charger)
  • Varus (Hunter)
  • Vladimir (Devourer)
  • Skarner (Sting)
  • Dark Cosmic Lissandra

All nine Cosmic skins, including the ‘dark’ Lissandra version, will be available for 1350 RP in the next patch. They will be released alongside the new “Prestige Star Guardian Soraka” skin, which can only be unlocked with prestige points.

League of Legends Patch 10.24 will drop on Wednesday, November 25. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 10.24 early notes

Champions

Varus

  • W has a new passive: “Detonating Blight on champions and epic monsters reduces his basic abilities cooldowns by 12% of their maximum per stack.”
  • R missile speed lowered from 1950 to 1500.

There will also be changes for:

  • Hecarim
  • Kayle
  • Samira
  • Tryndamere

Items

Expected buffs:

  • Tear of the Goddess
  • Kraken Slayer
  • Essence Reaver
  • Phantom Dancer
  • Moonstone Renewer
  • Prowlers Claw
  • Serpent’s Fang

Expected nerfs:

  • Luden’s Tempest
  • Liandy’s Anguish
  • Night Harvester
  • Riftmaker
  • Hextech Rocketbelt
  • Lichbane
  • Demonic Embrace
  • Nashors Tooth
  • Eclipse
  • Blade of the Ruined King
