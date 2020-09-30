League Patch 10.21 to feature Katarina buffs, new Halloween skins, more

League of Legends is set for another massive slate of balance changes and reworks in Patch 10.21, as Riot Games begins work on their title’s Season 11 preseason. Here are all of the patch notes and changes for the Oct. 14 update.

Riot Games have dropped all their plans for League of Legends Season 11, and there’s some massive changes on the horizon. At the forefront are League's new Legendary and Mythic items, as well as new jungle tweaks, and a new 'Ability Haste' stat.

LoL patch 10.21 will also be bringing a raft of champion balance changes, including buffs for mid lane power pick Katarina, a mini-rework for Viktor, and more. Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 10.21, coming next week.

Katarina gets patch 10.21 buffs

The Sinister Blade is set to continue her dominance in the mid lane in a big way in LoL patch 10.21, thanks to the new on-hit changes Riot Games has planned.

Katarina has been one of the biggest powerhouses of the ongoing season so far. She boasts a 52.47% win rate in mid lane, according to Lolalytics, and appears as either a picked champ, or in the ban list, in a whopping 13% of ranked games.

Despite that, Riot seems to believe she needs a little tweak, namely to her on-hit effects. The burst mage will get changes to her passive, Bouncing Blade, and Death Lotus in 10.21.

Firstly, her ability passive Voracity now provides on-hit effects to all units struck. The same change will be made to her E ability, Bouncing Blade, as well.

Katarina’s ultimate is also getting some tweaks. It will now apply all on-hit effects at 33% efficiency and will have its damage split between magic (base + ability power ratio) and physical (attack damage + ASPD ratio) moving forward.

Riot begins work on new League items overhaul

League of Legends is set for a massive overhaul of its item system in preseason 2021, and Riot Games has revealed what to expect with the numerous Mythic and Legendary items set to release in November.

The idea with these Mythic items is to give players a much clearer sense of what to build up to and what those items will let your champion do.

“Mythic items are the cornerstones in your builds with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game,” Riot game producer Jessica ‘Safelocked’ Nam said.

Riot previously explained that they wanted to keep about a third of all items the same, update another third, and make the final piece composed of completely new items for people to contend with.

Read all the details on the new Mythic and Legendary items changes here.

Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL's already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

League of Legends patch 10.21 will drop on Wednesday, October 14.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned League of Legends balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers on the buffs and nerfs.

League of Legends Patch 10.21: all planned changes

Champions

Anivia

Q mana cost 80/90/100/110/120 ⇒ 60/70/80/90/100.

R initial cost 75 ⇒ 60.

Caitlyn

Passive headshots gain 25% less bonus damage from crit chance.

Cassiopeia

E mana cost 50 ⇒ 50/45/40/35/30.

Ekko

Base mana 280 ⇒ 330.

Base mana regen 7 ⇒ 8.

Elise

Spider Q now applies on-hit effects.

Fizz

Base mana 317 ⇒ 400.

Base mana regen 6 ⇒ 7.

Jhin

Passive crit damage reduction: 25% (150% damage crits on live) ⇒ 14% (150% damage crits on PBE).

Bonus attack damage from crit chance 4% attack damage per 10% crit ⇒ 3% attack damage per 10% critical strike chance.

Katarina

Passive now applies ‘on hit’ effects to all units struck.

E now applies ‘on hit’ effects.

R split damage into (base + ability power ratio) magic, and (attack damage + ASPD ratio) physical. Now applies ‘on hit’ effects at 33% efficiency to all units struck. Each unit is hit for a total on 3x Katarina’s on hits over the full 2.5s channel duration.

Kayle

Passive attack speed per Zeal stack: 6% (30% at five stacks) ⇒ 6% + 2%/100 ability power (30% + 10%/100 ability power at five stacks).

Ornn

All Mythic Items have Ornn upgrades. Only Mythic Items can be upgraded. Each upgrade is worth roughly 1,000 gold in stats.

Senna

Passive stats: Attack speed ratio 0.2 ⇒ 0.32. Attack speed per level: 4% ⇒2.5% Crit damage reduction: 35% (130% damage crits on live) ⇒ 14% (150% damage crits on PBE). Crit chance per 20 souls: 15% ⇒ 10% Excess crit to lifesteal conversion: 35% ⇒ 50%

E move speed 20% ⇒ 20% (+3%/100 ability power).

R damage ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.8.

Sylas

Base mana 280 ⇒ 350.

Tryndamere

Passive crit chance per point of fury 0.35-0.5 ⇒ 0.3-0.6.

Twisted Fate

Mana per level 19 ⇒ 29.

Viktor

See the full Viktor rework coming in Patch 10.21 here.

Volibear

Passive attack speed now has a 4%/100 ability power ratio per stack.

Q movement speed now has a 3%/100 ability power ratio (doubled towards champs).

E cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Damage cap vs minions, monsters: 150/250/350/450/550 ⇒ 150/300/450/600/700.

Yasuo

Passive bonus critical strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%

Critical strike damage reduction 10% ⇒ 15%

Yone

Passive bonus critical strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%, critical strike damage reduction 10% ⇒ 15%

Zilean

Mana per level 19 ⇒ 29.

Zoe

W currently does not work with new item actives. Will be updated to work shortly before preseason patch 10.21 ships.

New mana/level changes

The following champions have also had their mana per level increased by 20:

Camille

Darius

Fiora

Hecarim

Illaoi

Irelia

Jax

Kayn

Nasus

Olaf

Udyr

Vi

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Yorick

Patch 10.21 preseason item overhaul

Patch 10.21 preseason jungle rework

