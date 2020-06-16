League Patch 10.13 to feature Kalista, Yuumi nerfs, Kog’Maw buffs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.13 is already in the process of being tested by Riot behind the scenes, and it looks like the LoL devs already have a slate of buffs & nerfs ready for the June 24 update, including Death’s Dance tweaks and more.

On top of the long-awaited nerfs for the AD weapon, League Patch 10.13 will also see Yuumi, Kalista, Ornn, Aphelios, and Cassiopeia have their power reduced. All-star caster Syndra will also be receiving further nerfs this update.

There are a few champions set to get a boost, however. Nocturne’s jungle abilities are set to be tweaked slightly, while Yorick, Gnar, Vi, Lucian, Rakan, and notoriously tricky-to-balance champion Ryze will all get buffs in Patch 10.13.

Advertisement

Patch 10.13 will also see a few more interesting changes packaged alongside the usual buffs and nerfs as well. In particular, must-pick rune choice Conqueror will have its max stacks and adaptive power changed.

Read more: Riot confirm some Runeterra cards will be new LoL champs

Kog’Maw and Nunu will also be handed some serious AP scaling power in LoL Patch 10.13, in an effort to give them a different build order. The squishy ADC in particular will be getting some big buffs to his Q and R ratios.

Patch Preview 10.13



We have a few details already in here, but I'll share the rest of the change lists tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/p7TnryQB9w — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 15, 2020

Advertisement

AP Kog’Maw could return in League Patch 10.13

For League players who have been grinding away at Riot’s MOBA for half a decade or more, it may still feel like Kog’Maw’s domination in the bot lane was only yesterday. “Protect the Kog” team comps reigned in pro games and ranked.

Unfortunately, the wonder years of the bile-spitting Mouth of the Abyss are behind him; at least, until Riot drops new buffs for his ability power variant in LoL Patch 10.13. In the June 24 patch, Kog’Maw is set to get a big boost.

LoL devs are increasing Kog’s Caustic Spittle (Q) AP ratio from 50% to 70%, and tweaking his AP ratio for his ultimate Living Artillery (R) to 35%. This should return Kog’Maw to the bugs’ old days as an AP bot laner from 10.13.

Advertisement

Nurse Akali, Kennen M.D. & Surgeon Shen VFX changes

LoL Patch 10.13 might have a hefty chunk of balance changes coming in, but there’s also a few new skins and chromas, and a couple of VFX updates.

Old skins for Akali, Kennen, and Shen, all themed around medical professions, are set to have their VFX updated. The last time these cosmetic upgrades were touched by Riot was at their release in January 2011.

Advertisement

Riot Kingby confirmed the new updates, as well as a raft of new chromas for the Nurse Akali, Kennen M.D., and Surgeon Shen skins, were to be released “in support and celebration of all healthcare workers in the fight against [the pandemic].”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUAew4NRCtk

Finally, the next League of Legends update is expected to implement new champion select reporting tools. Players will also be able to mute any and all offending teammates in the pre-game lobby, according to Yetter.

League of Legends Patch 10.13 will be released Wednesday, June 24. Dexerto will have full details on the expected changes as soon as Riot reveals specific numbers on all the upcoming buffs and nerfs.

League of Legends Patch 10.13 upcoming patch notes

Champion balance changes

Nocturne

Passive attacks on monsters also give double cooldown reduction (like attacks on champions).

Yorick

R leash change 900 ⇒ 700. She will follow you if you leave this range.

Kog'Maw

Q ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.7.

R ability power ratio 0.25 ⇒ 0.35.

Nunu

Q damage ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.65.

Q healing ability power ratio 0.7 ⇒ 1.0.

[New] R shield ability power ratio ⇒ 1.5.

Item balance changes

Death's Dance