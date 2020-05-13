League Patch 10.10 notes: Soraka buffed again, Diana nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.10 is here, but there’s not much to be worried about. Most of the balance changes are minor, but some new champions could be rising to the top of solo queue.
League’s latest patch isn’t headlined by balance changes — but new content. Four skins — including a Prestige edition one — are being introduced for Lucian, Ekko, Fiora, and Pantheon as part of the Pulsefire 2020 event. Astronaut skins for Bard, Poppy, and Gnar are on their way too.
However, in the balance department, a handful of champions are still getting updated. Some mid lane powerhouses are being toned down, while struggling underperformers will be given a leg-up.
Patch 10.10 Highlights
Soraka buffed yet again
Soraka has been given a lot of concessions since being kicked out of the top lane. League’s Starchild has been buffed once again on Patch 10.10 despite her 51.66% win rate.
Her Q damage is up by 10 at all ranks, while the health refund on her W when rejuvenated has been increased to 80% at rank 1. With these changes, Soraka should have no issues staying healthy in lane, and her damage.
Annie, Irelia, Nidalee, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Udyr all received buffs on this patch. Given all of these champions were underperforming across the board, they should come as no surprise.
Dominant mid laners Diana, Katarina nerfed
While the proposed mid lane balance changes aren’t being shipped on Patch 10.10, some more specific nerfs are. Diana and Katarina are two of the best performing mids in solo queue, and they are having some of their power stripped away.
Diana is losing some health and AD in her base stats to cull her sustainability. On the other hand, Katarina is losing some of her passive damage to reduce her burst and give opponents a chance to outplay her Sinister Blade.
Kayn, Kled, Miss Fortune, Maokai, and Taric are also being nerfed in the May 12 update.
On top of these changes to Summoner’s Rift, with the return of URF for the Pulsefire 2020 event, a number of champions had their stats adjusted to balance the game mode. You will be able to launch into URF starting on May 14.
Changes for the bot lane planned for this update were also shifted to Patch 10.11. AD carries will be given more power to hold their own across the game, and not be so reliant on supports. Those changes will be arriving at the end of the month.
You can read the full League of Legends Patch 10.10 notes below:
League of Legends Patch 10.10 notes
Champions
Annie
E: Molten Shield
- Damage reduction: 10/13/16/19/22% ⇒ 13/17/21/25/29%
R: Summon Tibbers
- Tibbers aura damage: 10/15/20 (+0.1 ability power) ⇒ 20/30/40 (+0.12 ability power)
Diana
Base stats
- Health: 594 ⇒ 570
- Attack damage: 57.04 ⇒ 57
Irelia
E: Flawless Duet
- Base damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 80/125/170/215/260
Katarina
Passive: Voracity
- Dagger damage ratio: 0.55/0.70/0.85/1.0 ability power ⇒ 0.55/0.66/0.77/0.88 ability power
Kayn
Passive: The Darkin Scythe
- Rhaast heal: 34.5-43% of damage dealt (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-40% of damage dealt (levels 1-18)
Kled
Q: Beartrap on a Rope
- Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Miss Fortune
W: Strut
- Maximum bonus movement speed: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90
Maokai
Base stats
- Mana: 377.28 ⇒ 375
Q: Bramble Smash
- Cost: 50 mana ⇒ 60 mana
Nidalee
Q: Javelin Toss
- Damage ratio: 0.4 ability power (1.2 ability power maximum) ⇒ 0.5 ability power (1.5 ability power maximum)
Sivir
E: Spell Shield
- Mana restore: 80/95/110/125/140 ⇒ 110/120/130/140/150
Soraka
Q: Starcall
- Base damage: 75/110/145/180/215 ⇒ 85/120/155/190/225
W: Astral Infusion
- Health cost reduction: 60/70/80/90/100% ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100%
Taric
Base stats
- Health growth: 90 ⇒ 85
W: Bastion
- Bonus armor: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% of Taric's armor ⇒ 10/11/12/13/14% of Taric's armor
Twisted Fate
Base stats
- Attack damage: 49.954 ⇒ 52
- Armor: 20.542 ⇒ 21
R: Destiny
- Cost: 150 mana ⇒ 100 mana
Udyr
Base stats
- Movement speed: 345 ⇒ 350
- Health: 593.32 ⇒ 594
- Mana: 270.4 ⇒ 271
- Mana regen: 7.506 ⇒ 7.5
Player Behavior
Last week, we told players about our short and long term plans to address deliberate game-ruining behavior. Our proposed plans aren't meant to target those who are genuinely having a bad game, but those who decide that the game is over on their own and then spend their time trolling others instead of trying to play their best. The first of our short term plans is to adjust our Reporting and Punishment system. In 10.10, you should start to see more frequent "Instant Feedback" reports for disruptive behavior as we work on tweaking our behavioral systems.
Bugfixes
- Galio's W - Shield of Durand's passive now has new visual and sound effects
- Dodge Penalties now accurately track penalty time between dodges (the lockout timer should now properly reset after 23 hours)
- Zed's W - Living Shadow and R - Death Mark's shadows are no longer placed on top of each other when cast on a target in quick succession
- Sett now properly completes the slam in his R - The Show Stopper on champion clones even as they're about to expire
- Soraka is no longer able to permanently silence an enemy champion with E - Equinox until they die and respawn
- Lissandra now properly creates a Frozen Thrall of Master Yi when he is killed during Q - Alpha Strike
- Kalista is no longer able to basic attack while channeling Teleport by repeatedly inputting attack commands
- Fiddlesticks is no longer able to walk while channeling W - Bountiful Harvest if his target goes into an Untargetable state
- Elise is now properly able to cast E - Rappel onto targets like wards, Blast Cones, Scryer's Bloom, etc.
- Casting Wukong's W - Warrior Trickster as the enemy champion is winding up an empowered basic attack does not cause them to lose control of their character
- Shaco's R - Hallucinate's clone now properly does 60% of Shaco's damage from items with on-hit effects