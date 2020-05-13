League Patch 10.10 notes: Soraka buffed again, Diana nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.10 is here, but there’s not much to be worried about. Most of the balance changes are minor, but some new champions could be rising to the top of solo queue.

League’s latest patch isn’t headlined by balance changes ⁠— but new content. Four skins ⁠— including a Prestige edition one ⁠⁠— are being introduced for Lucian, Ekko, Fiora, and Pantheon as part of the Pulsefire 2020 event. Astronaut skins for Bard, Poppy, and Gnar are on their way too.

However, in the balance department, a handful of champions are still getting updated. Some mid lane powerhouses are being toned down, while struggling underperformers will be given a leg-up.

Patch 10.10 Highlights



Soraka buffed yet again

Soraka has been given a lot of concessions since being kicked out of the top lane. League’s Starchild has been buffed once again on Patch 10.10 despite her 51.66% win rate.

Her Q damage is up by 10 at all ranks, while the health refund on her W when rejuvenated has been increased to 80% at rank 1. With these changes, Soraka should have no issues staying healthy in lane, and her damage.

Annie, Irelia, Nidalee, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Udyr all received buffs on this patch. Given all of these champions were underperforming across the board, they should come as no surprise.

Dominant mid laners Diana, Katarina nerfed

While the proposed mid lane balance changes aren’t being shipped on Patch 10.10, some more specific nerfs are. Diana and Katarina are two of the best performing mids in solo queue, and they are having some of their power stripped away.

Diana is losing some health and AD in her base stats to cull her sustainability. On the other hand, Katarina is losing some of her passive damage to reduce her burst and give opponents a chance to outplay her Sinister Blade.

Kayn, Kled, Miss Fortune, Maokai, and Taric are also being nerfed in the May 12 update.

On top of these changes to Summoner’s Rift, with the return of URF for the Pulsefire 2020 event, a number of champions had their stats adjusted to balance the game mode. You will be able to launch into URF starting on May 14.

Changes for the bot lane planned for this update were also shifted to Patch 10.11. AD carries will be given more power to hold their own across the game, and not be so reliant on supports. Those changes will be arriving at the end of the month.

You can read the full League of Legends Patch 10.10 notes below:

League of Legends Patch 10.10 notes

Champions

Annie

E: Molten Shield

Damage reduction: 10/13/16/19/22% ⇒ 13/17/21/25/29%

R: Summon Tibbers

Tibbers aura damage: 10/15/20 (+0.1 ability power) ⇒ 20/30/40 (+0.12 ability power)

Diana

Base stats

Health: 594 ⇒ 570

Attack damage: 57.04 ⇒ 57

Irelia

E: Flawless Duet

Base damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 80/125/170/215/260

Katarina

Passive: Voracity

Dagger damage ratio: 0.55/0.70/0.85/1.0 ability power ⇒ 0.55/0.66/0.77/0.88 ability power

Kayn

Passive: The Darkin Scythe

Rhaast heal: 34.5-43% of damage dealt (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-40% of damage dealt (levels 1-18)

Kled

Q: Beartrap on a Rope

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Miss Fortune

W: Strut

Maximum bonus movement speed: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90

Maokai

Base stats

Mana: 377.28 ⇒ 375

Q: Bramble Smash

Cost: 50 mana ⇒ 60 mana

Nidalee

Q: Javelin Toss

Damage ratio: 0.4 ability power (1.2 ability power maximum) ⇒ 0.5 ability power (1.5 ability power maximum)

Sivir

E: Spell Shield

Mana restore: 80/95/110/125/140 ⇒ 110/120/130/140/150

Soraka

Q: Starcall

Base damage: 75/110/145/180/215 ⇒ 85/120/155/190/225

W: Astral Infusion

Health cost reduction: 60/70/80/90/100% ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100%

Taric

Base stats

Health growth: 90 ⇒ 85

W: Bastion

Bonus armor: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% of Taric's armor ⇒ 10/11/12/13/14% of Taric's armor

Twisted Fate

Base stats

Attack damage: 49.954 ⇒ 52

Armor: 20.542 ⇒ 21

R: Destiny

Cost: 150 mana ⇒ 100 mana

Udyr

Base stats

Movement speed: 345 ⇒ 350

Health: 593.32 ⇒ 594

Mana: 270.4 ⇒ 271

Mana regen: 7.506 ⇒ 7.5

Player Behavior

Last week, we told players about our short and long term plans to address deliberate game-ruining behavior. Our proposed plans aren't meant to target those who are genuinely having a bad game, but those who decide that the game is over on their own and then spend their time trolling others instead of trying to play their best. The first of our short term plans is to adjust our Reporting and Punishment system. In 10.10, you should start to see more frequent "Instant Feedback" reports for disruptive behavior as we work on tweaking our behavioral systems.

Bugfixes