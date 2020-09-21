League of Legends Worlds Pick’em 2020: schedule, lock-in rewards, drops

The World Championship 2020 is weeks away from starting, and Riot are giving fans a chance to guess the winners with this year’s Pick'em contest that’ll have loads of prizes and drops for fans to earn.

With the ultimate League tournament inviting the world’s best players to compete, it’s the season where fans turn into analysts by publishing their bets of who will get out of the Group stage and ultimately hoist the Summoner’s Cup.

The bid for a Perfect Bracket throughout the entire event will come with an added bit of interest this year, seeing how people will be able to compete for a massive prize including all five Ultimate skins in LoL, as well as an exclusive Alienware Aurora Battlestation.

Needless to say, there’s a lot on the line for Worlds viewers in 2020. Take a look down below for important deadlines and a peek at other prizes that will be gifted as the tournament goes on.

Worlds 2020 Pick’em dates

Starting on September 30 at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST / 12 am BST, the Group Stage Pick’em brackets and in-game missions will be open for all, but will close soon after on October 2 at 11 pm PST / 2 am EST / 7 am BST.

Meanwhile, the Quarterfinals Stage Pick’ems will unlock on October 11 at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST / 12 am BST and will promptly close three days later on October 14 at 11 pm PST / 2 am EST / 7 am BST.

Then the penultimate stage will feature the four teams left in the Semifinals and Pick’ems for those launch on October 18 and close on October 23 at the same hours as the previous stages.

Finally, fans will decide the winner of the Finals between the last two on October 25 and will have five days before the vote closes on October 30.

Pick’em rewards

Once you lock in your picks, all you have left to do is hope your predictions come to pass. Regardless if you’re an LoL esport savant or an Iron 1 analyst, everyone who locks in picks will have something to look forward to.

Simply locking in choices will yield players 500 Blue Essence for the Group Stage, a random champion shard on top of 500 BE for Quarterfinals, 500 Orange Essence for the Semis, and a Hextech chest & Key for the Finals.

Reaching certain thresholds throughout the Pick’em challenge will earn people difference icons for participating. The points break follows:

Greater Murk Wolf - Earn 18 Points

Gromp - Earn 34 Points

Ancient Krug - Earn 50 Points

Crimson Raptor - Earn 66 Points

To reiterate, for those of you who get a perfect bracket throughout the entirety of Worlds, you can expect to collect all the Ultimate skins including DJ Sona, Spirit Guard Udyr, Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune skins.

A Perfect Pick’em will also land you a ‘replica of the battlestations used at the 2020 World Championship’ in the Alienware Aurora Battlestation. So make sure you take your filling out the brackets this year!

Worlds 2020 Drops

Over at Riot’s Watch LoL Esports page, the company is going to be dropping in-game rewards for League. These drops will happen based on ‘key moments’ in a live competitive match, such as if there’s a Pentakill, a series goes to the fifth and final map (Silver Scrapes!), if someone gets over 450 CS, and more.

Prizes that viewers can get through drops are:

10-Year Commemorative Esports Capsules

Custom Branded Hextech Chests from our partners

Lolesports.com Minion Icons

Discount Codes from our partners

Exclusive Music content from our partners

Lolesports.com Ward Skins and Emotes

Worlds Tokens

Blue Essence

Each Drop will come with an exclusive piece of collectable art that can be viewed on the rewards page anytime.

Drop art will be made available after Worlds for download in larger formats for those interested.

Drops are available for anyone outside of China or SEA, and some will “only be available in specific countries and you must watch from those countries on an account that is applicable to that region.” Riot didn’t specify which countries.

There will also be watch rewards that will give out 500 BE for tuning into Worlds broadcast or catching a VOD on YouTube.

Clearly Riot wants people to be invested in this year’s Worlds, as the company is putting up a ton of prizes and rewards for League of Legends fans to reap during the tournament.