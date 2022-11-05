League of Legends Worlds betting odds: T1 vs DRX Grand Final showdown

Following a grueling month-long tournament, the League of Legends 2022 World Championship is set to come to an end, as both T1 and DRX gear up for battle in hopes of lifting the Summoners Cup and be crowned champions of the world.

No one could’ve predicted it’d come down to T1 and DRX in the final, with the two being labeled as the underdogs going into their matchups.

DRX is looking to continue on its path of destruction. After taking down the defending champions EDG, and convincingly smashing Gen.G to make it to the finals, just one last opponent lies between them and the trophy.

On the other hand, Faker once again finds himself on the cusp of lifting yet another trophy, along with the new generation of League of Legends superstars.

Analyzing both teams’ performance at Worlds 2022 so far, here are our picks for the most interesting, enticing, or exciting betting odds brought to you by EsportsBet.

T1

Faker’s cementing his legacy and the new generation’s pride.

T1 was expected to struggle when facing JDG in the Semi-Final, but the Korean side had no issues taking them down in a convincing and dominating 3-1 victory — much thanks to their strategy of cross-map plays.

Ultimately, JDG wasn’t able to answer back despite how hard they tried through various fights from behind, whereas T1’s team fights were considered nearly perfect because of their coordination.

Faker is the star and veteran of the team and has been a legendary player for nearly the game’s entire history. With his experience, he guides his teammates every step of the way for his legacy and the new generation’s success of the T1 team.

T1’s primary win condition isn’t all about the top lane anymore with Zeus. The whole team has been awakened to their true form. Oner gets the job done in the jungle by putting his focus on whichever lane needs an advantage. Faker has been known to make clutch plays in team fights throughout his career. Zeus in the top lane is still steady as he is and even though he will be behind a match-up when it comes to team fights he will still be one of the most damage contributors.

T1’s bot lane duo Gumayusi and Keria are also a force to be reckoned with. Gumayusi’s performance at Worlds 2022 is the one that T1 had always hoped for, and he’s delivering his best at all times, even carrying the team when needed. Keria being the support always makes great plays in team fights to their advantage and he makes any champion an engaging one.

DRX

DragonX’s tenacity to win not luck.

DRX wasn’t even considered to be a team that would be contending for the 2022 Worlds Championship. But, with their team effort, they made it all possible. They defeated Gen.G in the semis with a 3-1 victory that shocked everybody.

This isn’t the same team that we once saw, as they’ve continued to display more and more dominant performances as the tournament progresses.

Pyosik, DRX’s jungler, is back playing in top form, recovering from his not-so-good performance from LCK Summer — proving that he’s the franchise player of the team.

Kingen still is a player who has been stepping up most of their games with his stability in the top lane. Creativity and experience from the bot lane duo of Deft & Beryl have done absolute wonders for this team during the tournament so far.

Last but not least, Zeka is the star mid-laner of DRX, and has unleashed his potential to be considered one of the greats even though he is still young. With all of these factors, they made it through from play-ins up to the finals and we can’t wait to see what this team will show on the final day of the tournament.

High-interest markets to bet on

Duration: Under 33mins @ 1.9 odds or higher

Esportsbet

These two teams have a lot of similarities, with their compositions mostly catered toward scaling and champions that activate in the later stages. of the game. But, it can be a mistake to expect the game will be like that as these two teams know how to close out a match. T1 especially knows how to win a team fight with their advantages and make their way to the enemy nexus.

First Blood: T1 @ 1.6 odds or higher

Esportsbet

T1 is so aggressive, especially their jungler Oner. Most of the time he’ll visit the top lane to give an early advantage and get Zeus ahead and snowball the game very fast. This can be a good bet on the T1 side as they will be aggressive from the start.