League of Legends Worlds 2020 confirmed: start date, location, more

Riot Games has confirmed that the 2020 League of Legends World Championship will still be taking be place after recent concerns, sharing more details on the massive end-of-season event's location, format, schedule, and more.

The World Championship or "Worlds" is League of Legends' most prestigious tournament, as top teams from each region gather together annually in hopes of lifting the Summoner's Cup.

Although there were concerns for Worlds 2020, after the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational, Riot has now shared an update with League fans and revealed the event is still scheduled for China.

LoL Worlds 2020 location revealed

While China is still going to host the 2020 World Championship, each stage of the competition will no longer be held in different cities.

Instead, the LoL esports tournament will exclusively take place in Shanghai, with the finals at the new Pudong Soccer Stadium.

"Hosting the event in a single city will reduce travel throughout the tournament and give us the ability to more closely control the show environment," Riot explained in their latest blog post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BweTV5AtmSw

It is still unclear if fans will be able to attend the event but Riot has confirmed that they will still be looking to improve on the "virtual fan experience" for 2020.

"From the Elder Dragon in 2017 to last year’s Holonet technology with True Damage, we’ve always tried to innovate on the viewer experience and we are incredibly excited for this year’s show," they added.

League Worlds 2020 schedule

Worlds 2020 will kick-off on September 25, bringing fans over a month of top tier League of Legends action before coming to a close on October 31 with the grand finals.

Riot also announced some changes for Worlds in the following years. They revealed that it would be returning to China for a full tour "as originally intended" in 2021, and pushing back North America's chance to host until 2022.

Along with the update, the devs also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming event:

It was also revealed, earlier in the year, that 2020 Worlds will have 24 teams competing in the main event. This is up from the usual 16, giving LoL fans more to look forward to on September 25.