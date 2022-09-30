League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging.

One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.

Dodging is particularly a problem at high levels of the game, where the player population is much lower, and therefore it can take much longer to get into a game.

Riot Games has been working hard to try and combat dodging throughout this season, but they have now announced some new measures to combat dodging.

League of Legends announces anonymous champ select and other changes

In order to combat players looking up their allies in the pre-game lobby and electing to dodge whenever a player is off their main role or on a winning streak, Riot announced that it will “likely [b]e hiding all Summoner names in Champion Select for Ranked Solo/Duo.”

This would combat players who use third-party sites like OP.GG to get intel on their teammates. In fact, Riot continued that “[w]e think the best version of League is not one where you metagame based on the players in your lobby, weigh who’s on a win or loss streak or playing a different champion, and dodge or pressure others to dodge when your setup doesn’t meet perfect conditions.”

Players seem split on this decision, with some praising the change as removing incentive to dodge, while others say having information about their teammates is valuable, particularly if they are one-tricks.

Riot Games League of Legends will try to discourage players from dodging ranked games.

In addition to the anonymous lobbies, League of Legends may implement more quality of life changes to ranked queues including the ability to trade your position in the pick order and providing recommended rune setups.

With these changes, as well as the other ranked changes, it seems League of Legends is aiming to make the ranked experience better for all.