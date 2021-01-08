 League of Legends Wild Rift Yordle Expedition event: everything we know - Dexerto
League of Legends Wild Rift Yordle Expedition event: everything we know

Published: 8/Jan/2021 16:01

by Lauren Bergin
LoL Wild Rift Lulu
Riot Games

Wild Rift

League of Legends’ adorable little Yordles are some of Riot Games’ most ingenious creations. The tiny characters have become so popular that they’ve got their own event in Wild Rift, the Yordle Expedtion!

Despite being small, the Yordle race has a mighty presence in Riot Games’ flagship MOBA, League of Legends. Tiny little animal style creatures that are both adorable and deadly, the champions have become some of the game’s most iconic characters.

While Wild Rift patch 2.0 announced that the beloved characters would be arriving on the Rift on January 6, there were only vague mentions of the Yordle Expedition Event that accompanies them.

So here’s everything we know about the Yordle party that will be kickstarting Wild Rift’s inaugural season.

League of LegendsTeemo may be adorable, but the little scout is a nightmare to play against.

What is the Yordle Expedition?

The Yordle Expedition promises to be an event quite unlike any other, and despite their small stature the tiny champions are going to be starting the party in style!

In their PR release, Riot note that “Riot Games is thrilled to announce that League of Legends: Wild Rift is bringing you the Yordle Expedition. The game’s most ambitious event so far will run through January 2021 and it allows you to explore Runeterra through its littlest champions, featuring Teemo, Lulu, Corki, Tristana, and Kennen.”

You’ll follow a trail for each respective Yordle, with the ability to explore the land of Runeterra as a server or on your own. As you progress along the Yordle Progress Map, you’ll unlock 3 new daily tasks each day that reward 20 Steps + 90 Blue Motes per task.

Speaking of Runterra, as you progress through the different Regions of the iconic map you’ll receive Region Quests that will net you 25 Poro Coins and 100 “Steps.” These Steps are critical to your journey, as they’ll net you even more rewards!

Step Rewards

Below we’ve got an extensive list of each reward for a certain amount of steps:

  • 400 steps = Emote
  • 700 steps = Blue Motes
  • 1000 steps = 25 Poro Coins
  • 1300 steps = Bauble
  • 1600 = Yordle Expedition Champion Selection Chest
  • 1850 = Yordle Expedition Pose Selection Chest
  • 2000 = Icon Border

So make sure that you jump onto Runterra from January 9 to January 29, otherwise you’ll miss out on some crazy adventures!

Will you be planting Noxious Traps with Teemo, or Rocket Jumping with Tristana? We’re certainly excited to see what action this event brings.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 14:36

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the recent Warzone DMR nerf, acknowledging that it wasn’t enough and offering the perfect advice on how best to nerf the weapon.

The DMR has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since its release at the start of Season 1. However, recent nerfs to its headshot damage and recoil have aimed to help decrease the Tactical Rifle’s kill potential. However, it seems the nerfs have done little to stop it from dominating the competition.

Even after the recent changes, the DMR is still the fastest killing gun in the entire game, capable of killing a fully armored enemy in a few shots.  For many Warzone players, these nerfs will seem rather minimal, but Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes that the DMR’s days of domination are numbered. 

The DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The DMR 14 continues to dominate in both the casual and competitive Warzone scene.

NICKMERCS says DMRs days are numbered

The DMR 14 is still the most dominant gun in the entire game – in fact, this Marksman Rifle has proved so devastating that the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilizes it. This has resulted in the meta becoming incredibly stale. 

“DMRzone is getting crazy. We’re sick of it, I’m sick of it,” said Nick says. “Nobody wants to do it anymore. It hurts, it’s pain, we’re done.” This sentiment certainly rings true for a lot of Warzone players, with many of them voicing their frustrations online

Nick explains how the best way to nerf the DMR

Even Dr Disrespect recently called for Warzone to “overhaul” the DMR. It certainly seems that everyone is in agreement over the overpowered nature of the game’s latest Marksman Rifle. “Raven Software said they reduced the headshot damage from a two-tap to a three-tap, but you can shoot that thing so damn fast that it doesn’t even matter.”

It’s clear that a lot of Warzone players are very unhappy about the current issue, but Nick believes there is a way to nerf the DMR without making it completely obsolete. “I think the best thing they could do is change the ammo to sniper ammo, and slow down the rate of fire a little bit. That might make it a much harder weapon to use.” 

Of course, only time will tell whether the next DMR nerf will render this gun completely useless. For now, though, it seems the DMR isn’t going anywhere soon. 