League of Legends Wild Rift rank guide: Marks, Fortitude, tiers, divisions & VP

League of Legends Wild Rift has a similar ranked system to Riot’s iconic PC MOBA but with a slight twist, so here’s rundown of everything you need to know; from tiers and divisions, to Marks and Fortitude.

Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired mobile title, Wild Rift, is perfect for players who want to play on the go, and, in turn, avoid lengthy queue and game times.

If you are looking to get a little more competitive, Wild Rift’s Ranked mode offers the perfect battleground to test your mettle on. For players new to the LoL universe, the placement system can take a bit of getting used to – that’s where we come in.

Below is a full guide to League of Legends Wild Rift’s ranked system, covering everything from the different tiers and divisions, to the foreign concepts of Marks, Fortitude and VP.

Contents

What is Ranked in Wild Rift?

Wild Rift’s Ranked queue functions similarly to the PC game’s. Providing players with a competitive space to climb the ladder and appoint themselves the true regent of Summoner’s Rift, players will have to grind through multiple tiers to get to the top.

Players can join the Ranked queue from Level 10 onwards.

League of Legends Wild Rift: Rank Tiers & Divisions

Just like in League of Legends, players will have to start at the bottom of the pile and work their way up to the top. Iron is the lowest rank available, while Challenger represents the best of the best. The only difference is Emerald, which currently remains unique to Wild Rift.

Below, we’ve got a rundown of all of the different tiers and divisions (IV being the lowest, I the highest.)

Rank Tier Symbol Division Iron IV – I Bronze IV – I Silver IV – I Gold IV – I Platinum IV – I Emerald IV – I Diamond IV – I Master – Grandmaster – Challenger –

League of Legends Wild Rift: Ranked Marks & Fortitude

One of Wild Rift’s entirely unique features is the Marks system, which somewhat replaces LoL’s League Points (LP). Also called Diamonds in-game, you will require a certain amount of Marks to place in a specific tier.

However, you also have to be mindful of Fortitude, which you get for playing (and winning) matches and completing achievements:

Upon filling the Fortitude Bar halfway , players are granted loss protection , which consumes Fortitude points instead of Marks if you lose.

, players are granted , which consumes Fortitude points instead of Marks if you lose. Completing the Fortitude Bar will net you a Mark.

Below are the Marks required and maximum Fortitude Bar points for each tier. Both Marks and Fortitude become redundant as soon as you hit Diamond (more on that below):

Rank Tier Marks Required Fortitude Bar Maximum Iron 2 200 Bronze 3 300 Silver 3 400 Gold 4 600 Platinum 4 800 Emerald 5 1,000 Diamond – – Master – – Grandmaster – – Challenger – –

Be mindful, though, that Fortitude is capped at 1,200 and resets every Monday at 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT.

Fortitude is also used to punish bad behavior, as it can be removed from players who are AFK, leaving, or breaking other rules. Losing 300 Fortitude results in you losing one Mark – so behave yourselves!

Wild Rift Ranked Guide: Victory Points (VP)

As soon as you hit Diamond, you’ll be playing for VP instead of Marks and Fortitude. VP is dependent on the skill matchup, as well as a whole host of other factors.

There’s no VP limit from Master to Challenger, with players being sorted into their respective Tiers based on how many VP they accumulate that week.

Players will also lose 8VP if they don’t maintain their Activity Score, which requires players to play more games. Games are then added to a ‘bank,’ where they are deducted for lack of activity.

Wild Rift: Placement Matches

Players will have to play ten matches in order to determine their placement, with both wins and losses netting 2 Marks each (for Iron IV – II players, Mark gain is 5 marks).

Losing Marks will demote players (there is no Mark loss in Iron and Bronze,) but you’ll have two games without mark loss when you hit the bottom of your tier to save yourself from demotion.

So that’s everything you need to know about the League of Legends Wild Rift ranked system! Looking to keep up with all the latest LoL news? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.