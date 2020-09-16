League of Legends Wild Rift enters closed beta in select regions

The League of Legends mobile game, Wild Rift, is edging ever closer to its full release. Riot has given fans a surprise announcement on September 15 that the game is going into closed beta in select regions starting September 16.

Things have been pretty quiet on the Wild Rift front. Out of all the titles revealed at League 10, Riot’s definitely been the most secretive about their mobile League of Legends clone. However, a surprise announcement on September 15 had some big news: the closed beta is here.

Advertisement

Players across the world will be able to jump in on the mobile League action starting in the coming hours. If you’ve been dying to try out Wild Rift, here’s what you need to know about getting involved.

That’s right—we have news! Closed Beta kicks off in select regions today, and a new ranked system is coming so get ready to climb.



Plus, we’ve got updates on in-game content, gameplay, and champions.



📺 https://t.co/osrh8jYIq9 pic.twitter.com/WlMrYG6xuP — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 15, 2020

When does Wild Rift’s closed beta release?

After a successful regional alpha in June, Riot are now rolling out the red carpet for Wild Rift’s closed beta. Players across select regions will be available to play the League of Legends mobile game from September 16.

Advertisement

This will be eventually scaled up over the coming weeks and months, going to different parts of the globe. The closed beta is expected to run “for a few weeks,” although Riot didn’t set a firm date on it.

What regions will the closed beta be available?

Wild Rift’s closed beta will be available across select countries in South East Asia. Sadly, if you live in North America, Europe, or South America, you won’t be able to get in on the action ⁠— for now at least. Riot have promised more closed betas in the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled!

Read more: Everything we know about Wild Rift

“We’re going region by region for our Closed Beta to make sure we’re prioritizing stability before moving to the next. Most of the regions in this test are geographically fairly close to one another, so we can focus on scale testing a smaller group of servers,” they said in the dev post.

Advertisement

The full list of Wild Rift closed beta countries can be found below. Indonesia will start their closed beta on September 16, while the rest will have access on September 18:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

How to play the Wild Rift closed beta

To play the Wild Rift closed beta, you’ll first need to pre-register on your mobile device of choice. Unfortunately, the test will be primarily for Android, but if you have an Apple device, there’s still a chance you can get in on the action.

Read more: How Wild Rift champions will be different from League of Legends

If you have an iPhone (or iPad), you can sign up for the closed beta through the official Wild Rift website. Riot are opening up select spots during the closed beta for iOS devices, so you might just get lucky!

Advertisement

Then, once you pre-register, you just have to wait and see. Players will be randomly selected for the closed beta. From there, you’ll just have to download, log in with the Google account you pre-registered with, and start playing!

Here are the six new champions on the @wildrift Closed Beta Test!



They are Sona, Amumu, Dr Mundo, Jarvan IV, Singed, and Varus!



Join our Discord: https://t.co/QjIdxI2nVv#LeagueofLegendsWildrift #RiotGames pic.twitter.com/zMz9vsD9cJ — ThePotatoWard (@ThePotatoWard) September 15, 2020

Here’s a quick step by step guide if that was all a bit confusing:

Pre-register your device on either the Wild Rift website (iOS) or the Play Store (Android) Wait until you get an invite. Once invited, download the. game on your device. Log in using the details you pre-registered with. Start playing!

The League of Legends Wild Rift closed beta starts on September 16, so sign up now if you want in!