League leaks seemingly confirm Victorious Lucian skin for Season 10

The Victorious skin is a hot topic every year in League of Legends. It usually goes to a champion who’s had a high impact on both pro play and solo queue. In Season 10, it looks like that honor is being bestowed on Lucian, teasers from Riot have revealed.

Last year it was Aatrox. The year before, Orianna. This year, the first marksman since Sivir in Season 5 could be receiving the prestigious Victorious skin in League of Legends: Lucian.

Advertisement

Teasers released by Riot Taiwan have all but confirmed the Demacian to be the recipient of one of League’s most sought after skins. The two images look exactly like Lucian, from the light pistol he wields, to his iconic dreads.

The LoL Taiwan Facebook page posted this teaser for the victorious skin! https://t.co/JN48zlKC5p pic.twitter.com/0CP3Wy4SsW — moobeat (@moobeat) September 17, 2020

Lucian, who has been in League of Legends since 2013, has been a popular pick ever since. It was only a matter of time until he got his Victorious skin, which would certainly bring smiles to the faces of Lucian mains.

Advertisement

Lucian has had a high presence in both solo queue and pro play, especially in the second half of the year. This was thanks to consecutive buffs in Patch 10.11, 10.13, and 10.16. After the latter buff, his playrate skyrocketed in pro play, becoming a must-pick in most regional finals.

He has around 25% pick rate in solo queue according to stats site LoLalytics, spanning across top, mid, and bot lane. While he doesn’t boast a stellar win rate ⁠— around 49% ⁠— Lucian’s high pick rate speaks volumes about his influence on Season 10.

While there are potentially a couple of other theories ⁠— Gangplank rising up as a possible challenger ⁠— most are convinced that the teasers are of Lucian.

Advertisement

How to get Victorious Lucian in League of Legends

The conditions to get Victorious Lucian ⁠— or whoever the Victorious skin is eventually given to ⁠— in Season 10 will be the same as other seasons. If you finished the rank season in Gold or above, you’ll be bestowed the skin when the season ends.

You also need to be above Honor Level 2 and have an account in good standing ⁠— that means no current suspensions on your account when the ranked season ends.

It’s unclear if extra chromas will be on the line too. Last year, if you finished higher than Gold in both Flex and Solo queues, you received a bonus chroma. We will update you once more information arises.