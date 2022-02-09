League of Legends talk show The Jungle returns for the 2022 competitive season

The Jungle, Dexerto’s flagship LoL esports video series, is back for the 2022 competitive season.

What was once a content series concentrating on the annual League of Legends World Championship is now a celebration that’s dedicated to the entire LoL Esports season. The Jungle is returning, off of the back of the Worlds 2021 success, as a season-long program to cover every moment from the world of competitive League.

During its Worlds coverage, The Jungle brought in over one million views across YouTube and Twitter, and provided extensive analysis of the world’s premier League of Legends tournament. And now, that analysis won’t just be limited to the World Championship, as The Jungle returns to cover regular-season competition from the Spring split of all four of League’s major regions.

Caster Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles, streamer Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera, and esports host Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales will return for The Jungle’s latest iteration, providing unfiltered opinions on the key beats in the North American LCS and European LEC, as well as the headline stories from the Chinese LPL and Korean LCK.

From the players to the champions to an emerging new meta, The Jungle’s expert hosts will provide their hot takes and informed stances on the must-know beats from the world’s biggest competitive title. Every episode of the show will be available to watch on the Dexerto LoL YouTube channel, as well as on Dexerto.com.