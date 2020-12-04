Logo
League of Legends

League of Legends Star Guardian 2020 event guide: skins, missions, more

Published: 4/Dec/2020 6:19

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

It’s been a while since we had a proper event in League of Legends, but there’s still a couple of cap off 2020. The Star Guardians are getting their time in the spotlight, with a new Prestige skin, as well as missions for players to complete.

Season 10 is coming to a close in League of Legends. While pre-Season 11 is already here, the 10th anniversary of the game doesn’t really wrap up until the end of the year.

That means there’s still plenty of celebrating to do, and the players are the ones reaping the rewards. While the Worlds event was a couple of months ago now, there’s another one in the interim before the final big Battle Queens one at the end of the year ⁠— Star Guardian.

Cosmic Hecarim in League of Legends
Riot Games
It might be the Star Guardian event, but Cosmic skins have taken over.

What skins are part of the Star Guardian 2020 event?

Despite the name, there’s only one new Star Guardian skin coming out in this event. It just so happens the skin is a Prestige one. Prestige Star Guardian Soraka is being dropped in the latest event, featuring the iconic gold-and-white trim the rare skins are known for.

Prestige Star Guardian Soraka will set players back 100 Prestige Points in the in-game shop.

The rest of the skins players can pick up during the event are all from the Cosmic skin line. Varus, Anivia, Hecarim, Vladimir, Illaoi, Nidalee, Nami, Skarner, and Lissandra all picked up skins during the event ⁠— all going for 1350 RP. You can also pick up their chromas for 290 RP each

Dark Cosmic Lissandra in League of Legends
Riot Games
Lissandra is the only Dark Cosmic skin in the new set.

LoL Star Guardian 2020 event missions

There’s four missions in the Star Guardian 2020 event, each tying back to the three previous generations of the popular skin line. Here’s what you need to do to get your in-game rewards.

Mission  Objective Reward
Season 1: Shine Bright Win three games as Lux or Jinx, score 75 takedowns, or play 10 games. 250 BE
Season 2: The Old Guard Win three games as Ahri or Soraka, as a team kill 12 dragons, or play 10 games. Mystery Emote
Season 3: The Twilight Star Win three games as Xayah, Rakan, or Neeko, as a team take the first structure four times, or play 10 games 250 BE + Hextech Key
Hoping the Future is Brighter Win a game using a Star Guardian skin, as a team kill 2 Barons, or play seven games Hextech Chest

Essence Emporium returns in Star Guardian event

There isn’t an event shop per se in the League of Legends Star Guardian 2020 event. However, there is a limited time market regardless in the Essence Emporium.

The special shop has returned for two weeks, so players can spend their hard earned Blue Essence on limited edition items like Champie Icons, special skins, and more.

This is your chance to perhaps pick up Urfwick for a cool 150,000 BE, or some icons ranging from 1500 BE to 100,000. You can find the full selection in the in-game shop.

Urfwick in League of Legends
Riot Games
Urfwick only appears in the store during the Essence Emporium, so get in quick to grab the rare skin.

The Star Guardian 2020 event wraps up on December 16 at 1pm PT. Be sure to get your missions done before then, and grab your goodies from the Essence Emporium, ahead of the next event!

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.