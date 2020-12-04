League of Legends Star Guardian 2020 event guide: skins, missions, more

It’s been a while since we had a proper event in League of Legends, but there’s still a couple of cap off 2020. The Star Guardians are getting their time in the spotlight, with a new Prestige skin, as well as missions for players to complete.

Season 10 is coming to a close in League of Legends. While pre-Season 11 is already here, the 10th anniversary of the game doesn’t really wrap up until the end of the year.

That means there’s still plenty of celebrating to do, and the players are the ones reaping the rewards. While the Worlds event was a couple of months ago now, there’s another one in the interim before the final big Battle Queens one at the end of the year ⁠— Star Guardian.

What skins are part of the Star Guardian 2020 event?

Despite the name, there’s only one new Star Guardian skin coming out in this event. It just so happens the skin is a Prestige one. Prestige Star Guardian Soraka is being dropped in the latest event, featuring the iconic gold-and-white trim the rare skins are known for.

Prestige Star Guardian Soraka will set players back 100 Prestige Points in the in-game shop.

The rest of the skins players can pick up during the event are all from the Cosmic skin line. Varus, Anivia, Hecarim, Vladimir, Illaoi, Nidalee, Nami, Skarner, and Lissandra all picked up skins during the event ⁠— all going for 1350 RP. You can also pick up their chromas for 290 RP each

LoL Star Guardian 2020 event missions

There’s four missions in the Star Guardian 2020 event, each tying back to the three previous generations of the popular skin line. Here’s what you need to do to get your in-game rewards.

Mission Objective Reward Season 1: Shine Bright Win three games as Lux or Jinx, score 75 takedowns, or play 10 games. 250 BE Season 2: The Old Guard Win three games as Ahri or Soraka, as a team kill 12 dragons, or play 10 games. Mystery Emote Season 3: The Twilight Star Win three games as Xayah, Rakan, or Neeko, as a team take the first structure four times, or play 10 games 250 BE + Hextech Key Hoping the Future is Brighter Win a game using a Star Guardian skin, as a team kill 2 Barons, or play seven games Hextech Chest

Essence Emporium returns in Star Guardian event

There isn’t an event shop per se in the League of Legends Star Guardian 2020 event. However, there is a limited time market regardless in the Essence Emporium.

The special shop has returned for two weeks, so players can spend their hard earned Blue Essence on limited edition items like Champie Icons, special skins, and more.

This is your chance to perhaps pick up Urfwick for a cool 150,000 BE, or some icons ranging from 1500 BE to 100,000. You can find the full selection in the in-game shop.

The Star Guardian 2020 event wraps up on December 16 at 1pm PT. Be sure to get your missions done before then, and grab your goodies from the Essence Emporium, ahead of the next event!