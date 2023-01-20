League of Legends scripters found a way to abuse Season 13 pings

Scripters have found a way to abuse the League of Legends Season 13 ping changes by pinging every single ward that gets placed by the enemy team, slowly but surely giving them a gold advantage.

When it comes to competitive multiplayer games, some players will do anything to get an edge over the competition. And, while some players blatantly hack the game they’re playing, others try to be a little more stealthy about it.

League of Legends is a complex game, one that has a wide variety of mechanics. While some scripters are obviously cheating by having a lower cooldown flash or the ability to land every skillshot they throw, others have scripts that are more oriented around vision and controlling the map.

A new script that’s emerged in Season 13 is one that instantly pings every ward that gets placed by the enemy, allowing scripters to slowly build their empire of ill-gotten gains one ward at a time.

New ward script stealthily breaks League of Legends

For most people who script in League of Legends, seeing where everyone on the enemy team is hiding is a cinch. It’s much less noticeable than landing crazy skillshots or dodging every ability the enemy throws at you, and is a fairly common addition to any scripter’s arsenal of unfair advantages.

However, that information combined with the new ward pinging system has allowed scripters to reveal every ward the enemy places to their entire team, and is giving them a gold bonus each time they ping a ward.

5 gold isn’t a lot, but it really adds up over the course of a game.

Funny enough, many players don’t even know about this Season 13 change yet. You can see this player getting gold for hitting wards, as well as for pinging them in this video clip from reddit. This is where scripters come in.

A redditor pointed out that one of their teammates was instantly pinging every ward that went down, leading people to the realization that scripters can take advantage of the new system to get gold and permanently mark every ward on the map.

With teammates able to see the timer of every ward, they can walk around vision and get the drop on the enemy team when they aren’t expecting it by pathing around vision.

As goofy as this is, it’s also pretty hard to identify if you’re not paying attention to someone who’s doing it. What’s a small and relatively hard to notice script could really influence the outcome of a game.