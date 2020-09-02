League of Legends PsyOps event guide: skins, missions, rewards, more

Are you ready to take part in Operation: Songbird? The League of Legends PsyOps event is here, with new skins for Sona, Ezreal, the unreleased Samira, and more. There’s also a host of missions you can play with tons of rewards ⁠— including a Prestige skin.

It’s pretty hard to top an event like Spirit Blossom. 11 new skins, a visual novel-esque in-client experience, and a boatload of rewards? It was a truly special event. However, Riot aren’t slouching off with PsyOps.

Advertisement

With 11 skins in the all-new PsyOps collection on their way across patches 10.18 and 10.19, and a host of rewards and missions to play through, Operation: Songbird could live up to the lofty standards of the previous event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PsyOps event, which begins Sep. 3.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Eu0EenOLRU

League PsyOps skins for Samira, Ezreal, more

There will be 11 PsyOps skins total, making it one of the biggest event drops in Season 10. Much like the Spirit Blossom event, the content will be dropped over two patches ⁠— Patch 10.18 and 10.19.

In Patch 10.18, the first six skins will be released. They’ll be for Sona, Vi, Shen, Master Yi, and Ezreal ⁠— the latter of which is getting a Prestige skin. The skin set definitely has a feel like some Project skins from years gone by, but they’ve also got some distinctive features about them.

Most of the skins will cost 1350 RP, except for Ezreal’s Prestige skin. That’ll set you back 100 Prestige points, or 2000 PsyOps points in the event shop.

Advertisement

There are also skins for Kayle, Pyke, Viktor, Zed, and the unreleased Samira coming on Patch 10.19. That’s set to drop on September 16, so be sure to save your RP if you want to pick those up.

League PsyOps event pass

Like all other League events, the PsyOps event will come with a pass. This pass will give you access to a lot more content than just the free track. Extra missions, event orbs, hextech chests and keys, Prestige points, these passes are loaded with value.

Read more: Everything we know about League champion Samira

The PsyOps pass isn’t in stores yet, but it’ll probably cost 1250 RP ⁠— like previous passes. You’ll need the pass to get the Prestige Ezreal skin, so be sure to pick it up when it comes out.

Advertisement

One For All will be live for new event

Nexus Blitz has departed with the end of the Spirit Blossom event, but a new rotating game mode is back. Fan-favorite One For All will be live for the PsyOps event, and there’s going to be some special pass missions for you to complete.

One For All presents the perfect opportunity to play some of League’s newest champions. With Lillia, Yone, and now Samira coming out in quick succession, you might not have had the chance to play them. In One For All, you won’t have to worry about someone instalocking it away, so go wild!

League PsyOps missions

There will be missions for the PsyOps event. In fact, there’s apparently been a secret mission in the client all through Patch 10.17 in the leadup to the event.

The mission, titled “Operation: Songbird Extraction,” would pop up after players played five games with Sona, Ezreal, Shen, Master Yi, or Vi. Players would be rewarded with a PsyOps icon, and a new mission asking them to play five games with it equipped to get a Hextech Key and Chest.

The full mission set isn’t out for the PsyOps event. We will update you as soon as that becomes available.

League PsyOps rewards

There will be a number of rewards available in the League PsyOps event. Aside from the usual mission rewards of event tokens and hextech chests, the event shop will be loaded with goodies you can cash in on.

Chromas for the new skins, loading screen banners, summoner icons ⁠— even the Prestige skin ⁠— all of them are available in the PsyOps event shop. We will detail a list of the prices of the in-game shop once the event goes live.

When does the PsyOps event finish?

The PsyOps event will kick off on September 3. It’s unclear, however, when the event will finish. It’s likely that it’ll come sometime after Patch 10.20, given there’s still more PsyOps skins to be released in Patch 10.19. So, you’ll have until at least mid-October to complete your missions.