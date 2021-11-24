 League of Legends pro Yoppa passes away - Dexerto
League of Legends

League of Legends pro Yoppa passes away

Published: 24/Nov/2021 20:12

by Theo Salaun
league of legends player yoppa
Twitter, @yoppalol

Former Schalke 04 toplaner, Pavle ‘Yoppa’ Kostić, has passed away. According to the official Balkan League of Legends esports league Twitter account, he unexpectedly died on November 23 due to COVID infection complications.

A professional LoL player since 2016, Yoppa is most recently known for long stints with MAD Lions, Vitality.Bee, and Schalke 04. The Serbian national became a free agent on November 16, at which point he began looking for opportunities for the upcoming season.

His passing, at just 23 years old, has shocked the community. From fellow players to team owners and media members, many are expressing grief and sending condolences to his family.

Among those to respond to the news was Team Vitality’s owner, Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide. He reacted much like Yoppa’s peers have: “My heart is broken. My deepest condolences to his loved ones in this painful ordeal. We will miss you.”

Others who have reached out and expressed condolences include former fellow Schalke toplaner Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Celik. Vitality jungler Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek also summarized many’s struggles to believe the tragic news: “nah, that can’t be f**king real.”

It remains unclear exactly what went wrong with the toplaner’s treatment. For now, most are simply remembering their appreciation for Yoppa, respecting his family’s privacy, and sharing condolences.

