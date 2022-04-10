League of Legends players slam Riot for height differences on Summoner’s Rift

To dominate in League of Legends, players must master a Champion’s abilities, but they are blasting Riot Games as the height difference on Summoner’s Rift is making it extremely difficult.

In League of Legends, a plethora of things can have an effect on abilities. You have spells like Yasuo’s Wind Wall thats can stop attacks, minions that can block abilities monsters tanking spells in order for players to be able to CS, level up, and more.

However, sometimes an outside factor, that fans don’t really consider, can affect how abilities work, one that, at crucial moments, can be the difference between winning or losing a team fight — the height difference on Summoner’s Rift itself.

League players want Summoner’s Rift height difference removed

First brought up by Reddit user ‘bobbybobsen’ they showcased some of the reasons as to why they think height differences should be removed from Summoner’s Rift.

Utilizing Gangplank’s barrels as their main form of testing, in a video, bobbybobsen compared how various height differences affect spells in the game.

The Reddit user first used a control test in which they placed the barrels on a level surface showing that they are activated just fine. However, once they slightly deviated from their positioning the barrels didn’t explode, raising questions.

Following that, they chose a different section of the map that, although not too far from their original testing area, had a discernible difference when it comes to height if one were to zoom their camera in. The Reddit user once again went to activate the barrels and although both of them were clearly within their range, as shown by their indicators, they did not explode.

Spells not registering or working as intended due to League of Legends’ map can be minuscule but when it comes to big moments, they can make all the difference. Only time will tell if Riot will take a look at the issue.