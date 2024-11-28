League of Legends players slam “low effort” Arcane Jinx skin

League of Legends players aren’t too keen welcoming the all-new Exalted tier Arcane Fracture Jinx skin to the game.

Riot first announced that an all-new Exalted tier Jinx skin will be introduced to League of Legends in October 2024. As the tier name suggests, this isn’t just a run-of-the-mill skin – as it was described as a “luxury good.”

With Arcane Season 2 finished wrapping up, players can finally have a closer look at it as the cosmetic has just dropped to the PBE.

Inspired by Jinx’s appearance in Season 2 of the hit TV series, the Arcane Fracture Jinx skin allows you to switch between different forms with the addition of unique special effects, animations, and other details. That said, fans aren’t entirely happy with it.

League of Legends players disappointed with Jinx’s Arcane Fracture skin

While this skin is not as expensive as the $450 Faker Hall of Legends Ahri skin, it does have a gacha mechanic tied to it.

To get this skin, players will have to spend in-game currency, Ancient Sparks, to draw the skin from a pool of rewards. In a worst-case scenario, it could take $250 to get the skin in a guaranteed way.

Considering the potential price for this, however, players have voiced their complaints on how it hasn’t met their expectations yet. “Jinx skins is really disappointing ngl. Feels very low effort,” wrote one user in a post on X.

They pointed out that while the skin has three different forms, they all have the same recall animation. Two forms “aren’t even different,” and all three “have the same VFX just recolored.” Additionally, the Powder form was “just a top change and hair” and the skin had “no pentakill animation.”

Regarding her Powder form, one user wondered, “Why on God’s earth does she use Fishbones & Pow Pow? Isn’t the Zaun of her universe super polished and elevated? Wouldn’t her weapons look more Piltovan/Hextech-y, if anything?”

Another complaint is that none of these forms included Jinx wearing the hood or cape, even though Wild Rift features this version as a standalone skin.

“The $18 version of high noon Yone has a higher production value,” one chimed in.

Jinx’s Exalted Arcane Fracture skin is set to arrive in League of Legends on December 11, 2024, along with Professor Heimerdinger, Arcane Savior Viktor, and other skins from the show.